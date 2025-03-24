Wheels Up Names rEvolution as Agency of Record for Brand Experiences

A strategic partnership to develop best-in-class experiences for Wheels Up fliers

Chicago, Ill., March 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- rEvolution, a global leader in sports marketing, has been named the Agency of Record (AOR) for brand experiences by Wheels Up, one of the world’s leading private aviation companies. The partnership will focus on developing Wheels Down, a unique customer experience series designed to elevate the private aviation lifestyle. rEvolution, with its decades of experience in elevating brand touchpoints and customer engagement through strategic partnership strategies and best-in-class customer programs, will contribute to the overall Wheels Up brand experience strategy and activation, delivering curated events for members and charter customers. The 2025 schedule kicks off with the Wheels Down Clubhouse at the Masters in mid-April at Augusta National.

The partnership builds on Wheels Up’s recent announcement of key milestones in its fleet modernization strategy. This includes the addition of two Challenger 300 aircraft, expected to enter service in April, along with two Phenom 300 aircraft featuring refreshed livery and interiors. As part of this ongoing initiative, Wheels Up is also upgrading the interiors and livery of its remaining Phenom 300 fleet, reinforcing its commitment to strategic growth and delivering elevated, reliable experiences for its customers and members.

“Wheels Up continues to thrive not only as a leader in private aviation but as a premier lifestyle platform redefining the industry,” said John Rowady, CEO, rEvolution. “Our partnership is built on delivering unsurpassed customer experiences that will enhance brand awareness and engagement across the U.S., Europe, and beyond as Wheels Up continues its global expansion.”

“rEvolution has a proven track record in curating aspirational brand experiences that deeply resonate with our audiences,” Kristen Lauria, Chief Marketing Officer, Wheels Up. “As we usher in a new era of private aviation, we are confident that their expertise will play a key role in helping us achieve our vision.”

About Wheels Up

Wheels Up is a leading provider of on-demand private aviation in the U.S. and one of the largest companies in the industry. Wheels Up offers a complete global aviation solution with a large and diverse fleet and a global network of safety vetted charter operators, all backed by an uncompromising commitment to safety and service. Customers can access charter and membership programs, as well as unique commercial travel benefits through a one-of-a-kind, strategic partnership with Delta Air Lines. Wheels Up also offers freight, safety and security solutions and managed services to individuals, industry, government and civil organizations.

Wheels Up is guided by the mission to deliver a premium solution for every customer journey. With the Wheels Up mobile app and website, members and customers have the digital convenience to search, book and fly. For more information, please visit: wheelsup.com.

About rEvolution

rEvolution is a global, independent and full-service sports marketing agency comprised of industry experts in consulting and business strategy alongside marketing and creative specialists who produce award-winning sponsorship and marketing campaigns for brands and rights holders throughout the sports industry. At scale, it is a one-of-a-kind agency connecting brands to fans that drive business performance. For more information, visit revolutionworld.com.

