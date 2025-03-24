Annual General Meeting to be held on Tuesday 29 April 2025 and 2024 Universal Registration Document

L’Oréal, the world’s leading beauty company, announced terms of information availability regarding the Annual General Meeting to be held on Tuesday 29 April 2025 and the 2024 Universal Registration Document.

TERMS OF INFORMATION AVAILABILITY REGARDING THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF TUESDAY 29 APRIL 2025

The Annual General Meeting of L’Oréal (hereafter the “Company”) will be held on Tuesday 29 April 2025 at 10 a.m. (Paris time) at Le Palais des Congrès de Paris (2, place de la Porte Maillot, 75017 Paris).

The meeting notice was published in the BALO (Bulletin des Annonces Légales Obligatoires) on Monday 24 March 2025 and includes the agenda, the draft resolutions and the main terms of participation and voting at this General Meeting.

The meeting notice, the Board of Directors' Report on the draft resolutions and legal information regarding this General Meeting are available on the loreal-finance.com website (under Regulated Information / Annual General Meeting Documents). The other documents and information relating to the General Meeting will be available on the aforementioned website or will be made available to shareholders at the Company's headquarters, in accordance with legal and regulatory requirements, as from Tuesday 8 April 2025.

The General Meeting will be broadcast live and available in replay in video format on the loreal-finance.com website1.

In order to encourage shareholder dialogue, shareholders have the opportunity to submit questions on the broadcasting platform of the General Meeting. These questions can be submitted from Thursday 24 April 20252. These questions will be answered during the General Meeting, on the basis of a representative selection of the topics which have drawn the shareholders’ attention.

It is reminded that the dividend submitted for approval to the General Meeting (7.00 euros per share, an increase of 6.1% over the dividend distributed in 2024), will be paid on Wednesday 7 May 2025 (ex-dividend date: Monday 5 May at 00:00 Paris time).





2024 UNIVERSAL REGISTRATION DOCUMENT

The 2024 Universal Registration Document has been filed with the French Financial Markets Authority (Autorité des marchés financiers – AMF), in ESEF format, on Monday 24 March 2025. It is available to the public under current regulatory conditions and may be found, in French and English, on the loreal-finance.com website (under Regulated Information / Universal Registration Document).

The Universal Registration Document includes in particular:

the Annual Financial Report including the Management Report , comprised especially of information relating to corporate governance and sustainability , as well as the parent company and consolidated financial statements ,

including the , comprised especially of information relating to and , as well as the parent company and consolidated , information required for the share buy-back programme ,

, as well as the Reports from the Statutory Auditors.





1 Unless technical reasons make this broadcast impossible or seriously disrupt it. It is reminded that it will not be possible to vote online during the broadcast of the General Meeting. The voting procedures are detailed in the meeting notice.

2 The possibility to submit "open questions" from Thursday 24 April 2025 is being implemented in addition to the legal mechanism of written questions that can be sent under the legal and regulatory conditions outlined in the meeting notice. The "open questions" will not be considered as written questions





