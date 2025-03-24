Better Choice Announces SRx Health’s Participation at the 2025 Bloom Burton & Co. Healthcare Investor Conference on May 5th and 6th

TAMPA, Fla., March 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Better Choice Company (NYSE: BTTR) (“Better Choice” or “the Company”), a pet health and wellness company, today announced that SRx Health’s management team will be presenting at the 2025 Bloom Burton & Co. Healthcare Investor Conference at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre, Toronto, Ontario on May 5-6, 2025.

2025 Bloom Burton & Co. Healthcare Investor Conference:

Presentation Date: Tuesday, May 6, 2025

Presentation Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

Webcast: https://ir.betterchoicecompany.com/news-events/events-presentations

Management will be available for 1x1 meetings throughout the conference. If you are interested, please contact your Bloom Burton & Co representative or email KCSA directly at BetterChoice@KCSA.com.

About Better Choice Company Inc.

Better Choice Company Inc. is a rapidly growing pet health and wellness company committed to leading the industry shift toward pet products and services that help dogs and cats live healthier, happier and longer lives. We take an alternative, nutrition-based approach to pet health relative to conventional dog and cat food offerings and position our portfolio of brands to benefit from the mainstream trends of growing pet humanization and consumer focus on health and wellness. We have a demonstrated, multi-decade track record of success selling trusted pet health and wellness products and leverage our established digital footprint to provide pet parents with the knowledge to make informed decisions about their pet’s health. We sell the majority of our dog food, cat food and treats under the Halo brand, which is focused, respectively, on providing sustainably sourced kibble and canned food derived from real whole meat, and minimally processed raw-diet dog food and treats.

For more information, please visit https://www.betterchoicecompany.com.

About SRX Health

SRx operates as a Canadian healthcare service provider specializing in the Specialty Pharmacy segment of the pharmaceutical industry. Distinguishing itself as a National Specialty Pharmacy provider, SRx concentrates on overseeing a patient's healthcare journey, spanning from acute pharmaceutical needs to chronic and rare disease management. This unique focus positions SRx to deliver a more holistic and integrated solution, catering to the requirements of both patients and key healthcare stakeholders. Our all-encompassing end-to-end offerings include wholesale/distribution facilities, patient support programs, infusion clinics, retail pharmacies, co-designed clinical programs, clinical trials, and diagnostic services.

Our strategic growth plan is forward-thinking and revolves around fostering increased collaboration with pharmaceutical manufacturers and prescribers. With a specific emphasis on the expanding market of chronic and rare diseases, we target specialty drugs associated with closed and limited distribution networks. The objective is to broaden their distribution and improve accessibility. Our overarching goal is to elevate our current presence from 34 to 100 specialty pharmacy locations across mid-sized population centers throughout Canada, thereby enhancing the scope of healthcare services and establishing new industry benchmarks. In the subsequent phase of SRx's evolution, we aim to extend our reach beyond the borders of Canada. Leveraging our comprehensive approach, we aspire to simplify healthcare on a global scale. For more information on SRx, please visit https://www.srxhealth.ca .

Company Contact:

Better Choice Company, Inc.

Kent Cunningham, CEO

Investor Contact:

KCSA Strategic Communications

Valter Pinto, Managing Director

T: 212-896-1254

Valter@KCSA.com

