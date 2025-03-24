KINGMAKERS OF OAKLAND LAUNCHES MEDIA SERVICES FOR HIRE AT KOO LABS

Oakland, CA, March 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oakland, CA – March 24, 2025 – Kingmakers of Oakland (KOO) announces the launch of Media Services for hire at KOO Labs, a new offering designed to help companies and organizations—particularly those in the nonprofit sector—amplify brands, engage audiences, and scale impact through high-quality media production. As a social enterprise, all proceeds from KOO Labs go directly back into Kingmakers of Oakland’s programs, helping the organization become self-sustaining while continuing to empower African-American boys and young men with the tools and opportunities they need to thrive. By partnering with KOO Labs, clients not only gain access to premium media services, but also support the growth and sustainability of initiatives that directly benefit youth in the community.

“Through KOO Labs, we’re offering organizations the opportunity to elevate their brands while also supporting our larger mission,” said Brender Anderson, Director of Media and Technology at Kingmakers of Oakland. “Every project completed through KOO Labs helps reinvest in our programs, which directly serve our mission of transforming the educational outcomes and futures of African-American boys.”

KOO Labs offers a comprehensive range of services to suit diverse media needs. Production services include promotional videos, podcasts, animation for creating explainer videos that simplify complex ideas, branded content, and enhanced media using dynamic motion graphics. KOO Labs music studio services provide professional recording capabilities for musicians, podcasts, commercials, and more, along with voiceovers and audio branding that add immersive sound to content. Additionally, fashion design services feature custom-branded and embroidered merchandise to promote special occasions and events along with original product and apparel design and manufacturing to build brand loyalty.

For more information and pricing visit www.kingmakersofoakland.org/KOOLabs or find us on yelp! here.

About Kingmakers of Oakland

Kingmakers of Oakland (KOO) is a nonprofit organization committed to transforming education and life outcomes for African-American boys. KOO reimagines systems of education, culture, and wellness to create environments where Black boys can thrive academically, socially, and emotionally. Through innovative programs like the Crowns Curriculum and the Jegna Early Literacy Program, KOO empowers students with the tools, knowledge, and skills necessary for success in education and beyond. As a social enterprise, KOO Labs contributes to the sustainability of these initiatives by generating revenue that is reinvested back into the organization’s mission.









Brenden Andersen Kingmakers of Oakland brenden@kingmakersofoakland.org

