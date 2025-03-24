Submit Release
Electricity and Energy celebrates 60 years of nuclear excellence at Necsa’s Safari-1, 25 Mar

The Ministry of Electricity and Energy together with the South African Nuclear Energy Corporation (Necsa) is excited to invite members of the media to join us in celebrating a significant milestone—the 60th anniversary of the South African Fundamental Atomic Research Installation (SAFARI-1) reactor at the South African Nuclear Energy Corporation (Necsa), in Pelindaba outside Pretoria..

This momentous event will feature a keynote address by Minister of Electricity and Energy, Dr. Kgosientsho Ramokgopa, alongside participation from the Deputy Minister, highlighting the importance of SAFARI-1 in South Africa’s nuclear science capabilities.

For six decades, SAFARI-1 has been a symbol of scientific excellence, technological advancement, and national pride. Among other things this iconic research reactor produces life-saving isotopes used in the diagnosis and treatment of cancer, making a significant impact on healthcare both locally and globally.

Event Details:
Date: 25 March 2025 
Venue: Necsa Gate 3 
Time: 07:00 – 13:00

SAFARI-1 is a 20 Megawatt light water-cooled research reactor operated by the South African Nuclear Energy Corporation (Necsa). As the first reactor built in Africa, it is part of an exclusive group of research reactors worldwide that have been operational for over 50 years. With an exemplary safety and commercial record, SAFARI-1 has logged over 4.891 million MWh (Mega-Watt hours) to date, without any safety incidents. It stands as one of only ten research reactors globally that provide intermediate products for radioisotope producers used in cancer diagnosis and treatment.

Kindly RSVP by 24 March 2025, 09:00 to allow proper access arrangements.
Ntombi Mthombeni from Necsa on 082 938 2274 or via email at Ntombikhona.Mthombeni@necsa.co.za / Kutlwano Huma on 078 133 1482

Media enquiries:
Tsakane Khambane, Ministerial Spokesperson 
Cell:  082 084 5566

