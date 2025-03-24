Governor Newsom announces record-breaking $76 million to safeguard local faith communities and nonprofits

Nearly doubling previous award amounts, this year’s California State Nonprofit Security Grant Program awardees received funding due to their high risk for violent attacks and hate crimes due to ideology, beliefs or mission with funding for security enhancements.

“Despite facing significant budget challenges, the California Legislature will continue to stand firm in our commitment to supporting vulnerable communities targeted by hate,” said Assemblymember Jesse Gabriel (D-Encino) and Senator Scott Wiener (D-San Francisco), the Budget Chairs of the California Legislature. “We are particularly grateful to Governor Newsom for his longstanding leadership in funding the Nonprofit Security Grant Program and for his efforts to expedite the disbursement of these vital grants. We have no doubt that this funding will continue to make a major difference in protecting the Jewish community and all communities targeted by hate.”

Of the 347 awardees, 269 are ideology and spiritually-based organizations. More than 1,600 organizations applied during this round of funding, totaling over $325 million in requested support.

The California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services (Cal OES) administers these funds which directly support physical security measures such as reinforced doors, gates, high-intensity lighting, access control systems, development and enhancement of security plans and protocols.

Since the inception of the program in fiscal year 2015, the state has awarded $228,750,000 in state funding to 1,271 high-risk organizations.

Funds are awarded through a competitive grant application for organizations that are targeted on the basis of race, religious affiliation, gender identity, sexual orientation, disability, immigration status. Applications are graded using specified criteria set out in the request for proposal.

Fighting hate and protecting all communities

California is taking nation-leading measures to improve the safety, health, and well-being of the state’s diverse communities. Since 2019, the state has invested over $400 million in funding to increase community resources and address hate, including $217 million in state and federal grants to fund security infrastructure for faith-based and other non-profit institutions and $196 million in anti-hate investments to support community services for victims and survivors of hate acts.

Amidst the ongoing conflict in the Middle East and recent hate-related incidents throughout the nation, earlier this year, Governor Newsom released the Golden State Plan to Counter Antisemitism to address increasing attacks on California’s Jewish communities, and wrote a letter to California’s Muslim, Palestinian American, and Arab American communities denouncing hate-based attacks and the loss of innocent lives. Last year, the Governor signed legislation that established the Commission on the State of Hate and improved the tracking of hate crimes. The Governor also signed an executive order in 2022 to further protect communities against hate violence and discrimination. California launched CA vs Hate in 2023, a multilingual statewide hotline and website that provides a safe, anonymous reporting option for victims and witnesses of hate acts. Reports can be made anonymously by calling 833-8-NO-HATE. For individuals who want to report a hate crime to law enforcement immediately or who are in imminent danger, please call 911.