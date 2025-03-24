222 Marketing Unveils Coaching Business Magazine: A New Resource for Growing Coaching Enterprises

Introducing Coaching Business Magazine: A New Era for Coaching Professionals

Baltic, Ct , March 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 222 Marketing, a leader in providing comprehensive marketing and technology solutions for coaching businesses, proudly announces the launch of its latest venture, the Coaching Business Magazine. This quarterly digital publication is designed to empower and inspire coaching professionals by offering insights, strategies, and trends that are shaping the industry today.





With a focus on delivering high-quality content, Coaching Business Magazine aims to be the go-to resource for coaches looking to expand their knowledge and enhance their business practices. Each issue will feature expert articles, case studies, and interviews with industry leaders, providing readers with valuable information to help them succeed in the competitive coaching landscape.

"The launch of Coaching Business Magazine marks a significant milestone for 222 Marketing as we continue to support the growth and development of coaching businesses," said Rebecca Bertoldi, CEO of 222 Marketing. "Our goal is to create a free publication that not only informs but also inspires coaches to reach new heights in their professional journeys."

The magazine will cover a wide range of topics, including mindset practices, overcoming paradigms, social media strategies, advertising techniques, marketing innovations, AI, and more. By addressing these key areas, Coaching Business Magazine seeks to equip coaches with the tools they need to thrive in an ever-evolving market. Plus, you can listen to each article, read in the author's voice.

Readers can look forward to engaging content that is both practical and thought-provoking, with contributions from some of the most respected voices in the coaching industry. The magazine's digital format ensures that it is easily accessible to a global audience, allowing coaches from all corners of the world to benefit from its insights.

