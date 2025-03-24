WISPTV Launches WISPTV Express: An Exclusive Co-Branded Streaming Service for Independent ISPs

WISPTV is excited to announce the launch of WISPTV Express, an exclusive, co-branded streaming service tailored specifically for independent ISPs.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- WISPTV is excited to announce the launch of WISPTV Express, an exclusive, co-branded streaming service tailored specifically for independent Internet Service Providers (ISPs). This innovative platform enables ISPs to offer their subscribers a high-quality streaming experience while earning 50% of net advertising revenue.Key Features of WISPTV Express:• Seamless Integration: ISPs can easily co-brand the service by uploading their logo and specifying their IP range at www.WISPTV.net • Subscriber Access: Subscribers download the WISPTV app on Roku or Firestick and see their ISP’s branding, creating a uniquely personalized experience.• Revenue Sharing: Participating ISPs receive 50% of net ad revenue, unlocking a new revenue stream with zero additional costs.Limited-Time Referral Promotion:To celebrate the launch, WISPTV is offering a limited-time referral promotion:• If an ISP refers another provider and both sign up before the promotional period ends, each will receive an additional 25% of net advertising revenue. That means both the referring and referred ISPs can earn up to 75% of net ad revenue.How to Get Started:1. Visit www.WISPTV.net to upload your logo and IP range.2. Download the WISPTV app on Roku or Firestick.3. See your branded version of the service go live—available exclusively to your subscribers.This initiative reflects WISPTV’s mission to empower independent ISPs with innovative tools that boost subscriber engagement, increase revenue, and require no upfront investment.About WISPTV:WISPTV specializes in delivering cutting-edge streaming solutions tailored to the unique needs of ISPs. Through customizable co-branded platforms, WISPTV helps providers enhance their service offerings, strengthen brand presence, and drive new monetization opportunities.Media Contact:

