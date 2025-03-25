iACT Launches AMPLIFi, a Community-led Media Project in Chad and CAR

Two AMPLIFi storytellers practicing interviews together. iACT's AMPLIFi team in Chad. iACT's AMPLIFi team in the Central African Republic.

The majority of people in refugee camps have many stories, but they lack tools and a way to tell stories. We hope for more of these ideas and to shed light on society.” — Mubarak, Chad

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- iACT is thrilled to announce the launch of AMPLIFi: an iACT Media Project. This community-led project directly takes on iACT’s mission to partner, resource, and amplify, by co-creating a digital storytelling project with conflict-affected communities across the globe.

With an initial grant from the International Documentary Association (IDA), iACT was able to pilot AMPLIFi in eastern Chad and the Central African Republic in fall 2024. Now, IDA, iACT, and AMPLIFi team members are building out a curriculum that will enable those living in hard-to-reach communities to tell their stories of life in displacement in powerful ways. A main objective of AMPLIFi is to train and resource individuals with the knowledge and equipment needed — from cell phones, to tripods, to microphones — to record and share their stories so that the world can hear their voices.

“The majority of people in refugee camps have many stories, but they lack tools and a way to tell stories. We hope for more of these ideas and to shed light on society.” Mubarak, Chad

Chad is currently dealing with the arrival of more than 730,000 people who fled the war in Sudan. Community members living in refugee camps along the Chad-Sudan border are focused on bringing attention to the war (which is going into its third year), the experiences of refugees most recently displaced, and the stories of those who have lived in the refugee camps there for more than 20 years.

In Bangui, Central African Republic, coaches in iACT’s soccer academy there want to focus on telling about the barriers girls and women face in playing soccer. The coaches — two men and two women — have struggled to consistently bring girls into the program, which is operating in a context where soccer is seen as a boys’ sport . They will be documenting their journey of working to change perceptions and increase girls’ participation in soccer.

“When can we start and when is the training?” Bienvenue, Central African Republic

“I think this will lead the community and individuals to get to know how to tell the stories, push away the stress, and build their brains and imagination. “ Al-fateh, Chad

If you would like to support this program financially, as a product sponsor, or as an advisor, please contact iACT’s communications director, Corrie Hulse (corrie@iact.ngo).

About iACT

Based in Los Angeles, iACT is an international organization with a mission to resource and partner with people affected by war and conflict, to amplify their voices and create opportunities for them to thrive. We do this by listening deeply to their needs, then together, we create safe and joyful programs that include preschools, soccer academies, employment opportunities, and training, all led by the affected communities themselves.

For more information visit: www.iact.ngo

Contact:

Corrie Hulse

Communications Director

corrie@iact.ngo

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.