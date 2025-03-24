Submit Release
Security National Financial Corporation Mourns the Passing of Esteemed Board Member, Mia Love

SALT LAKE CITY, March 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Security National is deeply saddened to announce the passing of Mia Love, a valued and respected member of our Board of Directors. Ms. Love passed away following a courageous battle with cancer.

Mia Love, a former U.S. Congresswoman and distinguished public servant, brought invaluable leadership, insight, and dedication to Security National during her tenure on the board. Her expertise in public policy, governance, and strategic development played a crucial role in advancing our mission and strengthening our commitment to excellence.

Scott Quist, CEO of Security National, stated: "We are heartbroken by the loss of Mia Love. She was not only a dedicated board member but also a leader of great integrity, wisdom, and compassion. Her impact on our company and the broader community will be felt for years to come."

Beyond her remarkable contributions to Security National, Mia Love was a trailblazer in politics and advocacy, championing issues that improved the lives of many. She will be remembered for her unwavering commitment to service, her pioneering spirit, and the legacy she leaves behind.

Our deepest condolences go out to Ms. Love’s family, friends, and all those who were fortunate to know her.

If there are any questions, please contact
Mr. Jeffrey Stephens or Mr. Scott Quist at

Security National Financial Corporation
P.O. Box 57250
Salt Lake City, UT 84157
Phone (801) 264-1060
Fax (801) 264-8430


