Actor and Writer Mark Pettit Signs with Citizen Skull Management in Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES , CA, UNITED STATES, April 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- American actor and writer Mark Pettit announced today that he has signed with Los Angeles-based Citizen Skull Management and that industry veteran Jennifer Yeager will lead his management team.Pettit is a three-time Emmyaward-winning TV news anchorman and two-time best-selling author turned actor. Pettit’s first book, A Need to Kill , has sold more than 125,000 copies around the world. His most recent book, ANKRBOY , based on Pettit’s true-life story became a best-seller on Amazon just a week after it was released in 2024. Citizen Skull will help guide Pettit as he works to turn the book into a feature film or limited run TV series.Pettit and his writing partner, AJ Jones, recently completed the ANKRBOY screenplay and are now ready to take it into development. Mr. Jones is also represented by Citizen Skull.Since beginning his professional acting career in 2018, Pettit has amassed more than 30 credits on IMDb including appearances in True Detective, Mindhunter, Mr. Mercedes, Reprisal, Found, Hysteria!, The Game, Women of The Movement, Sweet Magnolias, Reptile, and They Cloned Tyrone.Most recently, Pettit appeared as a White House correspondent in the blockbuster movie Captain America: Brave New World. This summer, he’ll make an appearance in what is expected to be another massive movie hit.“Mark is a unique talent, bringing both real-world experience in broadcast news and increasingly honed skills in acting and writing into the make-believe world of Hollywood,” said Ms. Yeager, Talent Manager at Citizen Skull. “We think Mark has an exciting future ahead and look forward to helping guide him.”Pettit is also executive producer and appears in the horror film The Curse of La Patasola which was directed by and stars AJ Jones. The movie is currently airing exclusively on Tubi in North America and is available by pay-per-view around the world.Soon after deciding to pursue a career in acting, Pettit immersed himself in classes and has trained extensively in Atlanta, Los Angeles and New York.“I don’t do anything half-way,” said Pettit. “Once I decided to make the move into acting, I was all in—and thankfully it’s paying off. I’m excited to be working with Citizen Skull and look forward to the next phase of my journey.”In addition to pursing his acting and writing, Pettit is also CEO of the Atlanta-based Marketing and PR firm, Creaxionwhich he founded 27 years ago. Today, Pettit only works with a select group of clients so he can offer them the highest-level of professional service while pursuing his passion for acting and writing.“My Creaxion clients are great,” said Pettit. “They know I am there for them 24/7 and they are flexible for me when I need to be on set.”In addition to Citizen Skull, Pettit is represented by Jacob Lawson at Privilege Talent in Atlanta.

