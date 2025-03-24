Minister Thembisile Simelane reflects on her three months as Minister of Human Settlements

The Minister of Human Settlements, Thembi Simelane, has commended Team Human Settlements for the work done over the past three months to realise one of the principles of the Freedom Charter, there shall be houses, security and comfort.

Notwithstanding the challenges and work that still lies ahead, the department has over the period made strides in the following areas amongst, others:

Responded to emergencies such as floods and fires in Provinces such as the Western Cape and KwaZulu Natal

Convened a meeting with the MECs to discuss amongst other items, the 5-year Medium Term Development Plan (MTDP) and progress made in the implementation of the 2024/2025 priorities and proposed policy shifts

Launched and visited some of the human settlement projects

Worked with the Department of Social Development to develop the Special Housing Needs Programme Grant to support the implementation of the Special Housing Needs Programme (SHNP). This programme seeks to provide amenities required in human settlements to help those who cannot independently live by themselves. This includes persons with disabilities, victims of domestic violence and the elderly.

Ensured there is stability within the entities by appointing and inducting Board Members to serve in 5 of the 6 department’s entities

Approval of a White Paper on Human Settlements in December 2024 and with a vision to provide housing, safety, and comfort for all, with emphasis on vulnerable, poor, and missing middle of our society.

This period has enabled the Minister to fully understand the challenges faced by the sector. These include budget cuts, poor contract management leading to the abandonment of housing projects, allegations of fraud and corruption, trust deficit between the department and its stakeholders, distressed social housing projects, and finding permanent solutions to the country’s informal settlements.

“These challenges inform us that there is no silver bullet to resolve our challenges. The government alone cannot provide solutions. Partnership with the private sector, the public, and NGOs will bring us closer to a permanent solution to our country’s housing challenges”, said Simelane.

On people’s deliberate actions to boycott rental agreements at various social housing projects, Minister would want to send a strong message that social housing is a rental stock.

“If a social housing entity gives you a key to a social housing unit, a rental unit, you are contractually obliged to pay rent. Failure to do so will lead to eviction. Do not blame the government. Do the honourable thing, pay rent, and enjoy decent and affordable accommodation closer to economic activities and social amenities”, emphasised the Minister.

In its quest to forge a mutually beneficial relationship with the private sector or contractors and developers, thus responding to one of the problems that has cost the government millions of rands, the department through one of its entities, the National Housing Finance Corporation (NHFC) will on the 28th of March 2025 launch the Emerging Developer Incubator and Post Investment Support Programme.

This programme aims to provide non-financial support and increase the participation of emerging developers who have been historically disadvantaged by assisting them to package funding proposals, manage construction phases and post-investments, and marketing completed units post-construction.

“Empowered contractors are a vehicle to our success. If contractors and developers were to deliver quality human settlement projects on time and within budget, nothing would stand in our way of achieving our goals”, said Simelane.

“Some of the immediate tasks include finishing all the current stalled or blocked projects, getting rid of the military veterans housing backlog and prioritising housing for the vulnerable groups and destitute”, added Simelane.

Protecting the interests of housing consumers remains one of the department's priorities. Accordingly, President Cyril Ramaphosa accented the Consumer Protection Act 25 of 2004. This repeals the Housing Consumers Protection Act Measures Act, 1998 (Act No. 95 of 1998). Using the provisions of this law, the National Home Builders Regulatory Council (NHBRC) initiated an investigation into a building that collapsed in George, Western Cape in 2024. The Minister of Human Settlements has received the preliminary report, and a final one is expected to be completed soon.

The NHBRC was established to regulate the home-building industry in South Africa. Its primary functions include ensuring that home builders are registered and adhere to prescribed building standards and ethical practices and conducting inspections during various stages of construction to ensure compliance with national building regulations and technical standards.

Minister Simelane will over the next few months unpack departmental priorities informed by the 2024-2025 MTDP and how the latter will contribute to the government’s three priorities, namely, to drive inclusive growth and job creation, reduce poverty and tackle the high cost of living; and to build a capable, ethical, and developmental state.

