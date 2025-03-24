Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation hosts G20 Seminar on Public Good, Development Finance, and Social Protection, 27 to 28 Mar
As South Africa leads the G20 Presidency, the Department of Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation (DPME), in partnership with the South African Association of Public Administration and Management (SAAPAM) and Tshwane University of Technology (TUT), will host the G20 Seminar on Public Good, Development Finance, and Social Protection.
This seminar will provide a strategic platform to unpack South Africa’s G20 priorities, explore innovative policy solutions, and strengthen collaboration across government, academia, civil society, and business. Discussions will focus on addressing economic disparities, mobilizing development finance, and advancing inclusive social protection policies.
Key Focus Areas:
- Public Good: Ensuring equitable access to essential services and resources.
- Development Finance: Mobilizing sustainable funding mechanisms for economic growth.
- Social Protection: Strengthening policies to reduce inequality and safeguard vulnerable communities.
Seminar Format & Outcomes:
- Engaging Dialogues: Thought-provoking keynote addresses and expert panel discussions.
- Research & Innovation: A dedicated Research Day to explore evidence-based policy solutions.
- Interactive Sessions: Breakout discussions fostering collaboration and practical recommendations.
- Policy Impact: The development of actionable recommendations aligned with South Africa’s G20 theme: "Solidarity, Equality, Sustainability.”
Members of the Media are invited to attend as follows:
Date: 27–28 March 2025
Venue: Emperors Palace Conference Centre, Ekurhuleni, Gauteng
Time: 08h00 – 17h30
Enquiries
Department of Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation,
Mr Thomas Nkosi
Cell: 079 907 9016
E-mail: tomnkosi@dpme.gov.za
For media accreditation
Ms Jesselene Pandaram
Cell: 079 833 3176
E-Mail: Jesselene@dpme.gov.za
