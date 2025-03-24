Water and Sanitation on opening six valves at Vaal Dam

Vaal River system update: 6 valves opened at Vaal Dam to increase outflows and manage levels, Bloemhof releases at 400 mᵌ/s

The Department of Water and Sanitation (DWS) has opened 6 valves at the Vaal Dam at 12pm today, to gradually increase water outflows by another 200 cubic metres per second (mᵌ/s) as water levels rise at the dam. This is over and above the single sluice gate opened last week. The dam is currently at its full capacity at 107.43% today.

At the Bloemhof dam, water releases have also been increased by 50 cubic metres per second (mᵌ/s) from yesterday’s 350.97 to 400 mᵌ/s to allow for the extra flows that are expected from the Vaal Dam. Water levels at the dam are currently at 99.97% and the aim is to keep it at below 100%.

The release of water on both dams is due to the rising of water levels as a result of the continuous rainfall.

The current water release by the one sluice gate, the 6 valves at the Vaal Dam and the pipes at Bloemhof is within the safe operational limits and is not expected to lead to overtopping of riverbanks downstream.

The DWS continues to monitor the water levels at both the dams closely.

For more information, contact

Wisane Mavasa, Spokesperson for the Department of Water and Sanitation

Cell: 060 561 8935

E-mail: mavasaw@dws.gov.za

#GovZAUpdates

