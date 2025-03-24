Minister Senzo Mchunu condemns attack on community patrollers in Soshanguve

The Ministry of Police is deeply saddened and outraged by the recent attack on community-based patrollers in Marry Me Informal Settlement, Soshanguve, which resulted in the tragic deaths of four individuals and the hospitalisation of eight others. This attack, which occurred in the early hours of 22 March 2025, has since brought the total number of community patrollers killed in Soshanguve to five.

At approximately 06:00 on 22 March, police responded to a crime scene at Marry Me Informal Settlement Ext 3. Upon arrival, they discovered the bodies of four individuals who had sustained gunshot wounds and were partially burned. Preliminary investigations reveal that the victims, who were community-based patrollers, had been confronted by five individuals on the street around 03:00. A quarrel broke out, which tragically escalated into violence, leading to the deaths and injuries.

In expressing his sadness and condemning the attack, Minister Mchunu said the following: “We condemn in the strongest terms the cold-blooded murders and criminality that took place in Marry Me. These unarmed members of the community were committed against crime and improving the safety of their community. It was remarkable that they took a stand against crime and that is the right thing to do. We commend the swift action of the police in initiating a manhunt for those responsible and urge them to be vigilant and thorough in their investigations. We will not allow such criminality to undermine the safety of our communities. We also call upon the residents of Marry Me and surrounding areas to work closely with the police and provide any information that may lead to the identification and arrest of the perpetrators. The police are relying on your cooperation to ensure justice is served and those responsible are brought to account.”



