Deputy Minister Bernice Swarts hosts Services Delivery Imbizo and launches an e-Waste drive initiative in Limpopo, 26 to 27 Mar

Deputy Minister Swarts to host Service Delivery Imbizo and launch the e-Waste Recycling Programme in Limpopo

The Deputy Minister of Forestry, Fisheries, and the Environment, Ms. Bernice Swarts, will host a Service Delivery Imbizo and launch an e-Waste drive initiative in Limpopo on 26 March 2025 (Thulamela Local Municipality) and 27 March 2025 (Collins Chabane Local Municipality), respectively. This launch will serve as a starting point for developing long-term recycling habits within the communities in the Vhembe District.

As part of the E-Waste Recycling Programme launch, the Deputy Minister requests residents to bring their old and unused electronic and electrical waste, such as cell phones, computers, televisions, and other electrical appliances, to the Imbizo for recycling. Vouchers will be given and be determined on-site based on weight and market rates for each type of e-waste.

Deputy Minister Swarts will also use the Imbizo to raise awareness and highlight the importance of responsible and sound management of electrical and electronic waste. Deputy Minister Swarts will also meet and engage with traditional leaders to discuss e-waste recycling systems that will assist the community.

Prior to the imbizo and e-waste launch, the Deputy Minister will meet with the members of Thulamela Makhado Adopt A River led by the founder and chairperson Ms Pfarelo Ramugondo at Mavhola village in Thohoyandou.

Event details:

26 March 2025 – Thulamela Local Municipality

Date: Wednesday, 26 March 2025

Time: 10:00 am – 13:00 pm

Venue: Makonde Village Stadium

27 March 2025

Collins Chabane Local Municipality

Date: Thursday, 27 March 2025

Time: 10:00 – 13:00 pm

Venue: Njhakanjhaka Community Hall

To RSVP, please contact Dimakatso Tsutsubi 066 420 0088 /DTsutsubi@dffe.gov.za or Banele Mabena 066 420 0144/ SMabena@dffe.gov.za

For media enquiries, please contact Peter Mbelengwa: 082 611 8197 / pmbelengwa@dffe.gov.za