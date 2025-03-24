Minister Thembi Simelane and Deputy Minister Tandi Mahambehlala convene a symposium on titling in South Africa, 25 Mar

Submit Release
The Minister of Human Settlements, Thembi Simelane together with Deputy Minister Tandi Mahambehlala will on Tuesday, 25 March 2025 (tomorrow) convene a symposium on titling in South Africa.

The symposium is a partnership between the government, the private sector, traditional leaders and civil society organisations to deliberate on different reforms that could be applied to ensure that the poor have access to adequate housing and security of tenure.

It aims to bridge the gap between practice, academic research, policy options articulated in the recently approved White Paper for Human Settlements and other policies, and actionable strategies that will be used to develop the Human Settlements Bill and policies that will be included in the Human Settlements Regulations.

The symposium will also discuss titling and security of tenure challenges experienced by the human settlement sector; and brainstorm possible Titling/Tenure reform solutions that could be adopted to find a quicker, simplified, and less costly process of registration and transfer of land and property, thus accelerating the delivery of issuing of title deeds to the rightful beneficiaries.

Details are as follows:
Date: Tuesday, 25 March 2025
Time: 9:00 
Venue: Anew Hotel and Convention Centre, OR Tambo, Benoni

Enquiries: 
Tsekiso Machike, Spokesperson to the Minister 
Cell: 077 410 5050 
Email: Tsekiso.machike@dhs.gov.za

OR 

Mandulo Maphumulo, Acting Head of Communications 
Cell: 082 099 7699
Email: Mandulo.maphumulo@dhs.gov.za

