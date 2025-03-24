Gainey McKenna & Egleston Announces A Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (SANA)

NEW YORK, March 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gainey McKenna & Egleston announces that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Western District of Washington on behalf of all persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (“Sana” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: SANA) securities between March 17, 2023 and November 4, 2024, inclusive (the “Class Period”). The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for the Company’s investors under the federal securities laws.

The Complaint alleges that Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, the Complaint alleges that the Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (i) Sana was at significant risk of having insufficient funds to maintain its current operations and advance one or more of its product candidates; (ii) SC291 in oncology, SC379, and SG299 were less promising than Defendants had led investors to believe; (iii) in order to preserve cash and advance its more promising product candidates, Sana was likely to decrease funding for and/or discontinue SC291 in oncology, SC379, and SG299, as well as significantly reduce its headcount; (iv) accordingly, Defendants overstated Sana’s financial capacity to maintain its current operations and advance its existing product candidates; and (v) as a result, Defendants’ public statements were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times.

The Complaint alleges that Sana’s stock price fell, thereby damaging investors.

Investors who purchased or otherwise acquired shares of Sana should contact the Firm prior to the May 20, 2025 lead plaintiff motion deadline. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. If you wish to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Thomas J. McKenna, Esq. or Gregory M. Egleston, Esq. of Gainey McKenna & Egleston at (212) 983-1300, or via e-mail at tjmckenna@gme-law.com or gegleston@gme-law.com .

Please visit our website at http://www.gme-law.com for more information about the firm.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.