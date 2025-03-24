ATLANTA, GA – Attorney General Chris Carr today announced that Hilton Dobbins, Jr., 35, of Atlanta, has been sentenced to 20 years after pleading guilty to human trafficking, gang, and racketeering charges in Gwinnett County. Dobbins is the fifth defendant to be convicted in this case so far. He will serve the first 10 years in prison and the remainder of the sentence on strict probation. A Gwinnett County Superior Court Judge accepted the plea on March 19, 2025.

“By combining the strengths of our Human Trafficking and Gang Prosecution Units, we continue to disrupt and dismantle the criminal street gangs that are targeting our children and terrorizing our communities,” said Carr. “Keeping Georgians safe is our top priority, and we’re proud to work alongside our law enforcement partners to combat violent crime in every corner of our state.”

This investigation began on May 19, 2022, when the Gwinnett County Police Department responded to a shooting involving defendants Sean Harvey and Sean Curry. Following an initial arrest, investigators learned that Harvey, Curry, and other defendants are suspected members of the Last One To Take Over Gang (aka LOTTO or 30% Gang), a hybrid criminal street gang with ties to national Crips and the Gangster Disciples.

In addition to Dobbins:

Tyreek Raysheen Lee, 27, of Norcross, was convicted of human trafficking, gang, and racketeering charges. Lee was sentenced to 20 years, with the first 10 years to be served in prison and the remainder on strict probation.

Jadah Henry, 22, of Pooler, was convicted of human trafficking, gang, and racketeering charges. Henry was sentenced to 25 years, with the first 10 years to be served in prison and the remainder on strict probation.

Jayda Wilson, 27, of Lawrenceville, was convicted of racketeering. Wilson was sentenced to 15 years, with the first 5 years to be served in prison and the remainder on strict probation.

Brianna Adames-Joe, 29, of Norcross, was convicted of racketeering. Adames-Joe was sentenced to 14 years, with the first four years to be served in prison and the remainder on strict probation.

The State’s case against four remaining defendants is active and ongoing.

This case was prosecuted by Assistant Attorney General Kaitlyn (Fain) Salinas with the Human Trafficking Prosecution Unit and Assistant Attorney General Thomas Kegley with the Gang Prosecution Unit. It was investigated by the Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office Special Investigations Section.

To report suspected human trafficking in Georgia, call the Statewide 24-Hour Human Trafficking Hotline at (866) 363-4842.

For a comprehensive overview of human trafficking, Georgians are encouraged to take part in First Lady Marty Kemp's Human Trafficking Awareness Training available here.

About the Attorney General’s Human Trafficking and Gang Prosecution Units

In 2019, with the support of Governor Brian Kemp, First Lady Marty Kemp and leaders in the Georgia General Assembly, Attorney General Chris Carr created the first-of-its-kind statewide Human Trafficking Prosecution Unit.

Since its inception, Carr's Human Trafficking Prosecution Unit has secured over 50 criminal convictions and rescued and assisted nearly 200 children. Carr recently announced that his Human Trafficking Prosecution Unit will expand its efforts to include regional, satellite prosecutors and investigators in Macon and Augusta, with funding provided in the state’s AFY 25 budget.

The Human Trafficking Prosecution Unit is housed in the Prosecution Division, which also includes Carr’s Gang Prosecution Unit, his White Collar and Cyber Crime Unit, and his Organized Retail Crime Unit.

Since it began its historic work on July 1, 2022, the Gang Prosecution Unit has secured more than 60 convictions and indicted over 140 individuals in Athens-Clarke, Barrow, Bryan, Clayton, Cobb, DeKalb, Dougherty, Fulton, Gwinnett, Laurens, Lowndes, Muscogee, Richmond and Thomas counties.

Carr’s Gang Prosecution Unit is based in Atlanta, with regional, satellite prosecutors and investigators in Albany, Augusta, Columbus, Macon and Southeast Georgia.