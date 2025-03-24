Submit Release
Idaho and Utah fish and wildlife agencies to provide Bear Lake fishery updates at public meeting on April 9

Details

Bear Lake — Fisheries staff from the Idaho Department of Fish and Game and the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources will share updates on the Bear Lake fishery, and work plans for 2025, at an upcoming public meeting.

The meeting is scheduled for Wednesday, April 9 at 6 p.m. at the Garden City Convention Center's Lakeside Room located at 69 N. Parkway in Garden City, Utah.

Anglers and other community members interested in the status of the Bear Lake fishery are encouraged to attend. Biologists from both agencies will share the latest population trends and ongoing management work related to the wide array of fish found in the lake.

The event will include introductory presentations by both states followed by a question-and-answer session.

For more information, call the Idaho Department of Fish and Game Southeast Region Office at 208-232-4703 or the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources Northern Region Office at 801-476-2740.

