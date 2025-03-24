Dr. Arvin Singh Sworn in as New Secretary of Health for West Virginia





Following his appointment as Secretary of Health for West Virginia, Dr. Arvin Singh, EdD, MBA, MPH, MS, FACHE, was sworn in on Friday, March 21, 2025, unveiling an ambitious agenda focused on transforming public health across the state. With a career dedicated to strengthening health systems and empowering communities, Secretary Singh is poised to lead with a vision aimed at improving health outcomes and boosting operational efficiency statewide.





Secretary Singh’s strategic priorities include streamlining departmental operations, increasing access to care, leveraging cutting-edge technology, and addressing long-standing public health challenges.​

“I want to thank Governor Morrisey for the opportunity to serve the great state of West Virginia. Our goal is to create a healthier, more resilient West Virginia where every individual has the opportunity to thrive,” said Secretary Singh. “To do that, we must embrace innovative tools like artificial intelligence (AI) to enhance efficiency, reduce barriers to care, and tackle the chronic health conditions impacting our communities.”





Among his key initiatives, Singh plans to explore the role of artificial intelligence in improving departmental efficiency, from optimizing resource allocation to enhancing data analysis for informed decision-making. By integrating AI solutions, the department aims to modernize health services, reduce costs, and improve the timeliness of care delivery.​​

Singh will also re-evaluate the state’s Certificate of Need process to ensure it helps to increase access and encourage innovation, while building a healthier community. His vision extends to increasing healthier foods options statewide, recognizing the critical role nutrition plays in preventing and reducing chronic conditions.

Additionally, Singh is committed to improving EMS access, particularly in rural and underserved areas, to ensure residents have timely access to life-saving emergency services.

“Our focus must be holistic and forward-looking,” Secretary Singh explained. “From embracing AI-driven efficiencies and ensuring equal access to care and nutritious food to reevaluating departmental policies, every effort must work toward building a healthier West Virginia.”​

Renowned for his collaborative approach and forward-thinking strategies, he has built a strong reputation as an innovative leader who consistently delivers impactful, measurable results.

As he takes on this new role, Secretary Singh invites collaboration with local communities, health care providers, and policymakers to turn his vision into reality.