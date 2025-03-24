Minuteman Press Franchise in Houston Continues 35-Year Legacy; New Owners Cheryl Goel, Jessica D’Costa & Joshua D’Costa Celebrate One Year & Join President’s Club

HOUSTON, March 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In January of 2024, Cheryl Goel and her children Jessica D’Costa and Joshua D’Costa purchased the long-established Minuteman Press franchise in Houston, Texas (Town & Country Village). The business was previously owned by the Mercer Family for nearly 35 years, who first opened the center in June of 1989. In their first full year as owners, Cheryl, Jessica, and Joshua have successfully capitalized on their built-in client base, followed the Minuteman Press system, and carried the legacy of the business forward. Like their predecessors, they will be joining the Minuteman Press International President’s Club as they achieved close to $2 million in gross sales for the year ending 2024.





Congrats on 1 year in business! What was the transition like and what does this milestone mean to you?

“Completing 1 year has been so rewarding all around. Maintaining the high standards and volume of our shop has been our greatest challenge and with the help of our staff and the commitment of our customers we are confident that all of our hard work is paying off. The experience we have gained and the relationships we have built within our first year will help us to continue to improve and exceed our new goals for the years to come.”

What is it like working with your family? What are the keys to working together?

Cheryl: “Working with Joshua and Jessica can be rewarding yet a challenging experience. It fosters a deeper connection and encourages us to work as a team. I aim to instill valuable life skills in Joshua and Jessica. This is a fulfilling journey of growth for Joshua, Jessica, and myself.”

Jessica/Joshua: “It’s been a fun challenge working with our parents and learning this new dynamic. Having a support system in people we have trusted our whole lives makes it a lot easier to handle tough decisions. Communication is the biggest key to our success as team. Having an open line of communication with hourly updates is crucial as things are constantly changing throughout the day.”

What was your background before Minuteman Press?

“I owned fast-food restaurants; this not only involved managing daily operations but also overseeing administration and human resources. This included hiring and training staff and ensuring compliance with health and safety regulations. I also managed payroll and worked hard to foster a positive work environment. In addition to handling financial aspects such as budgeting, Inventory control, and sales analysis to drive profitability.”

What are the top 3 reasons you bought this business / chose Minuteman Press?

“The top three reasons I chose Minuteman Press are: 1. Their comprehensive range of printing services, allowing businesses to meet diverse needs in one location; 2. Their emphasis on local production, which supports community engagement and quick turnaround times; and 3. Their reputation for quality and customer service, ensuring a reliable partnership for all printing projects.”

What has the training and support from Minuteman Press been like for you?

“Support from Minuteman Press has been integral to our success. They have helped us with improving the equipment in our shop, updating outdated services, and introducing us to new vendors. They have helped guide us in the right direction by providing us with a personalized experience and solutions that are tailored to our needs.”

What are your keys to sales growth and success?

“Key factors for sales growth and success include a deep understanding of the target market, strong relationships through effective communication, and exceptional customer service. That includes us personally making prompt deliveries to our customers. It is this particular service that often leads to positive experiences that customers are eager to share with others, resulting in valuable referrals that have helped our business grow.”

Why do you think printing remains so relevant today? What are your high-demand products?

“In a world dominated by technology where memories are often stored in a cloud, printed materials offer you the opportunity to continue to interact with people on a more personable level. In the workplace, physical documentation offers you a sense of security that online documents cannot. For us, large format printing is in high demand. We have plans to purchase our own equipment in the future so that we can keep all work in-house!”

How would you best describe your business community? How are you active?

“Our community consists of businesses and organizations that provide a wide range of services. From dog grooming to national environmental services, our community thrives with the help of one another. We stay active in our community by attending local events as well as sponsoring events and print materials for non-profit organizations.”

What are the rewards of owning your business?

“Our professional rewards are unlimited earning potential. Our personal rewards are flexibility, job security, and leaving a legacy.”

What advice do you have for other owners?

“Lean on your local Minuteman Press representatives when you need to; they’re a great resource for navigating the industry and exploring your options! Secondly, find your formula and follow it. Everyone’s shop is different; learn what works best for your team and stick to it.”

Is there anything else you’d like to share?

“We would like to thank Minuteman Press International for giving us the opportunity to own our own business, and we encourage others to believe in the American Dream.”

