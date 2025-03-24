Massachusetts Man Rescued from Twinway Trail in Lincoln

CONTACT:

Lincoln, NH – On Friday, March 21, 2025 at 8:45 a.m., Conservation Officers with New Hampshire Fish and Game were made aware of a hiker in distress off the Twinway Trail between Mount Guyot and South Twin Mountain. With no cell service in the area, the hiker was able to text 911 from his phone, reporting that he had lost the trail and was in deep snow without snowshoes. The solo hiker reported that his battery was going dead and that he was able to set up a shelter but would need navigational assistance to find the trail. The hiker was located in a remote section of the Pemi Wilderness, and it was determined the best access would be from Gale River Road in Bethlehem. Even then it would be a 6.5-mile hike. As Conservation Officers and volunteers from Pemi Valley Search and Rescue Team responded to the area, a call was made to the NH Army National Guard to see if they would be able to transport rescuers closer to the area or locate the hiker and fly him off the mountain. Unfortunately, weather at the time would not allow for a flight into the White Mountains.

Two Conservation Officers and two Pemi SAR volunteers started off from Gale River Road, and by 1:00 p.m., the NH Army National Guard was able to fly to Cannon Mountain Ski area where they staged hoping for the clouds to lift. At 4:00 p.m., the NH Army National Guard returned to Concord as the weather had not improved above 3,000 feet. At 5:20 p.m., the first rescuers arrived with the hiker who was located a short distance south of the Twinway Trail. His gear was packed and he was provided with snowshoes. At 5:45 p.m., the group started the 6.5-mile hike back to Gale River Road. At 10:05 p.m., the rescue team arrived back at Gale River Road with the uninjured hiker who was identified as 52-year-old Gary Sullivan of Acton, Massachusetts.

Sullivan was prepared for a 2-day excursion and had a tent, sleeping bag, extra clothing, traction devices, food, water, the ten essentials, and even a Hike Safe card. The only item he lacked that would have proven helpful were a pair of snowshoes. In researching his hike, he had read reports that traction devices were necessary but snowshoes were not needed. This was true for the majority of his hike until he reached the area of Mount Guyot where he encountered waist-deep snow. He took shelter for the night of March 20 just west of Mount Guyot and started towards Galehead on the morning of the March 21. Shortly after starting, he lost the trail and was floundering in waist-deep snow eventually losing the trail. Knowing he would need help and with his cell phone going dead he texted 911 for help. Sullivan was extremely grateful for the assistance provided and for the attempt by the NH Army National Guard.

Without the dedication of highly skilled volunteer groups such as the Pemi Valley Search and Rescue Team, search and rescue in New Hampshire would not be as efficient. Pemi Valley Search and Rescue is getting prepared to celebrate their 20th year of service as an organized search and rescue group. Winter conditions persist at elevation, and as snow continues to soften snowshoes are a must to avoid post holing. For additional information, please visit www.hikeSafe.com.