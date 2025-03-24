Veteran Finds Family Support, Authentic Community, and Second Career in Nebraska

Florida or Nebraska? Those were the two options open to Leo Morales in 2019 for the next stage of his career with the U.S. Air Force. After careful consideration—and with his wife’s input—he chose to serve at Offutt Air Force Base in Omaha, Nebraska. At the time it was a difficult decision, but the move to Nebraska is still benefiting him now that he has retired from the military.

Morales worked as a Flight Chief of the Military Personnel Flight at Offutt AFB, where he managed 70 professionals at one of the largest units in the Air Force. In that capacity, he provided military personnel with mentorship and access to training and personal development resources. “A significant part of my job involved ensuring that all teams handling personnel matters adhered to the correct procedures and maintained high standards,” he explained.

When your neighbor’s down, you pick them up

Morales and his wife first came to Nebraska in March 2019 during historic floods. The extent and severity of the flooding made it difficult for them to navigate on their drive from Illinois to Omaha. Portions of Interstate 29 along the Iowa-Nebraska border were impassable, many roads were closed, and hundreds of homes were flooded.

“At the time I was like, ‘Oh my goodness, what did I get myself into?’” Morales recalls. But the response of Nebraskans to the disaster showed him the benefits of the state’s community-minded culture. “The way they rebuilt and came back from adversity, from the flood. I thought that was awesome. When your neighbor’s down, you pick them up.”

Carrying the torch

Morales grew up in the Philippines, but his family moved to San Jose, California, when he was in high school. Morales joined the Air Force in 1999, partly due to his uncle’s encouragement. A veteran of the U.S. Navy, Leo’s uncle hoped to pass on the honor and family legacy of military service. “None of my cousins were interested in joining the military, and he was looking for somebody to carry that torch,” said Morales. The calling to follow his uncle’s path led Leo to enlist in the U.S. Air Force after graduating from high school.

Leo’s military career took him to many parts of the world. He was stationed in Texas, California, Illinois, and Nebraska. He supported training operations in Mississippi and a humanitarian mission in New Mexico. In addition, he deployed to Oman, Afghanistan, Kyrgyzstan, and Saudia Arabia.

Nebraska’s support for military families and veterans

As Morales neared military retirement, settling in Nebraska made the most sense. After 24 years in the Air Force, Leo wanted a restful place to enjoy family. Nebraska’s peacefulness and strong sense of community appealed to him. Morales and his wife now have three children, and they are grateful to be living in a state with so much to offer families. “It’s a great place to raise a family. I have young kids—an 8-year-old, a 4-year-old, and a 7-month-old,” he added.

The state’s loyalty to veterans was an additional consideration. “We’ve grown to love Nebraska. We never really thought about moving anywhere else after I retired, mainly because of the support we get here,” he explained. During his service, Morales would help with Offutt’s Operation Backpack program. The program distributes backpacks with school supplies to the children of local veterans. “Back in the day I was the one collecting the backpacks, making them, and distributing them. I’m now on the other side, receiving the backpacks. It is awesome they have those types of programs that support the veteran community,” he explained.

Morales appreciates the sociable, mutually supportive community his family has found in Nebraska. “In California I only knew my neighbors through small talk—and same with Illinois. Not until I moved here to Nebraska did I really talk to my neighbors. They want to be part of your life. They’re really involved and authentic.”

For Morales, the noticeable community connectedness, family friendliness, great schools, and veteran appreciation are top selling points for living in Nebraska. “My experience of raising a family here is great. School here is not as crowded. The ratio of students to teachers is good compared to other states. And then, as a veteran, it is nice being tax-free and the state having great support for veterans.”

Connecting veterans with careers

Nebraska has employment services to ensure veterans can smoothly transition from military to civilian employment. These include programs such as Nebraska Department of Labor’s reemployment services; the Nebraska PaYS Program; and Major Talent—a local business that connects veterans to companies in search of skilled and experienced leaders. Additionally, the state offers a 100 percent state income tax exemption on military retirement benefits.

“As I approached military retirement, I felt like I still had a lot more to give to the community,” Morales said. Through the U.S. Department of Defense SkillBridge Program, Leo was able to explore a second career during his final months of military service. SkillBridge gives service members the flexibility to intern or apprentice with a civilian employer during their last 180 days with the military. Through this opportunity, Leo worked part time with Nebraska Department of Economic Development. He enjoyed public service and accepted a position with the agency as an economic recovery consultant in 2023.

Are you interested in learning more about living and working in Nebraska? Connect with the Good Life Is Calling team here. You can also learn more about the benefits of living in Nebraska as a veteran.