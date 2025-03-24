Service Trade Pros Announces Launch of Emergency Electrical Repair Services

Naples, FL, March 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Service Trade Pros, a top-rated Electrician in Naples, Fl, is happy to announce the launch of its emergency electrical repair services. The new service joins the company’s commitment to offering both residential and commercial customers services on the same day they place their call ensure a swift and reliable response to electrical issues.



Specializing in residential electrical repair and delivering anexceptional,customer-centric service, Service Trade Pros’ new emergency electrical repair service helps to provide peace of mind and a fast resolution to a possibly unsafe electrical situation. The services included in the company’s new emergencyservice include Electrical (Breaker) Panel upgrades and replacements,

Electrical Repair and troubleshooting, Outdoor Lighting and Fan installation, Dimmers and Smart Switches, GFCI and Power outlet repair, Ring and Nest Doorbells, Dedicated circuits for Tankless Water heaters and anything to do with Electrical wiring in a home.



“We’re the Fastest growing Electrician in Naples, FL, serving Fort Myers, Cape Coral, Estero, Bonita Springs, Naples, Marco Island, and everything in between,” said a spokesperson for Service Trade Pros (ServiceTradePros.com).“We pride ourselves on picking up the phone and showing up to your home or business to diagnose, fix, and repair any electrical problems that you may be experiencing.”



Service Trade Pros has been providing Southwest Florida with premier NEC Code-compliant electrical services for over 15 years. With a licensed, insured, and highly experienced team, the company ensures safe, reliable electrical solutions for its local community.



Some of the commercial and residential electrical services offered by Service Trade Pros include:



EV Charging Stations at Home: The electrical experts provide access to dedicated circuits for any type of EV (Electric Vehicle) charging plug or receptacle. With a range of chargers catering to brands such as Rivian, Ford, Toyota, and Tesla, the company’s EV Chargers range from 30amp up to 100amp.



Generator Inlet and Interlock Kit: Understanding Florida’s famous tumultuous weather, Service Trade Pros provides a fast solution for customers during a hurricane with its Generator Inlet and Interlock Kit installation service. From 50amps or 30amps of power available for a generator, customers can rely on electricity during a storm.



Lighting Installation: Service Trade Pros installs all types of residential and commercial lighting, including Pendant Lights, Recessed Lighting (including the new LED slim lights), Sconces, Track Lights, Hanging Lights, Chandeliers, Bathroom and Kitchen Lights, and Smart Switches, Dimmers, Timed Switches, and WIFI/Smart Switches.



Outdoor Lighting: Outdoor Lighting helps with both security and landscaping light contouring. Service Trade Proscan help install Flood Lights, Security lights with Motion Sensors, Low-voltage (12v) Lighting, tall light poles that Require LED and 240v, and Underground Conduit for lighting.



With a fast and reliable service, hundreds of 5-star reviews across Google, Thumbtack, Angie’s List, HomeAdvisor, and Facebook, and competitive pricing tailored to customer’s unique budgets, Service Trade Proshas quickly earned an impressive reputation for its high-quality electrical services in Florida.



Service Trade Pros invites home or business owners in Southwest Floridawho need emergency electricalassistanceor have questions about pricing, availability, or future projects to call 239-399-3000 today.



About Service Trade Pros



Service Trade Pros is a family-owned electrical company in Southwest Florida that serves Fort Myers, Marco Island, and everything in between. With a highly trained and dedicated team, access to the latest equipment, and a customer-centric focus, Service Trade Prostreats every customer and job with the utmost respect and gratitude.



