Notice to Long-Term Shareholders of Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: AKRO); Driven Brands Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: DRVN); Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corporation (Nasdaq: IART); and Kyverna Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: KYTX): Grabar Law Office is…

PHILADELPHIA, March 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AKRO):

Grabar Law Office is investigating whether certain officers and directors of Akero breached their fiduciary duties owed to the company.

If you have held Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AKRO) shares since prior to September 13, 2022, you can seek corporate reforms, the return of money back to the company, and a court approved monetary award at no cost to you whatsoever. You are encouraged to learn more about the investigation and your rights by visiting https://grabarlaw.com/the-latest/akero-shareholder-investigation/. You can also contact Joshua Grabar at jgrabar@grabarlaw.com or call 267-507-6085.

WHY: A recently filed underlying securities fraud class action Complaint alleges that Akero Therapeutics, via certain of its officers and directors, made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose to the investing public that: (i) approximately 20% of the patients enrolled in its SYMMETRY study had cryptogenic cirrhosis and did not have definitive NASH at baseline; (ii) the cryptogenic cirrhotic patients included in the SYMMETRY study did not have biopsy-proven compensated cirrhosis due to definitive NASH; (iii) the results from the cryptogenic cirrhosis patients were to be excluded from the calculation of the NASH resolution secondary endpoints; (iv) Akero had introduced a confounding factor into the SYMMETRY study’s design, materially influencing the study’s potential results and increasing the risks that the study would fail to meet its primary endpoint; (v) the SYMMETRY study did not align with U.S. Food & Drug Administration guidance for testing a drug in treating NASH cirrhotics because Akero had not ruled out potential causes of each patient’s cirrhosis other than NASH; and (vi) consequently, Akero had materially misrepresented the nature of the SYMMETRY trial, its usefulness in supporting any new drug application, the likelihood that the SYMMETRY trial would be successful as measured by its primary endpoint, and the likelihood that EFX would become a commercial treatment for NASH cirrhotics.

WHAT YOU CAN DO NOW: Current Akero shareholders who have held Akero shares since on or before September 13, 2022, can seek corporate reforms, the return of funds spent defending litigation back to the company, and a court approved incentive award, at no cost to them whatsoever.

If you would like to learn more about this matter, please visit https://grabarlaw.com/the-latest/akero-shareholder-investigation/, contact Joshua Grabar at jgrabar@grabarlaw.com or call us at 267-507-6085. $AKRO #Akero

Driven Brands Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: DRVN) Class Action Survives Motion to Dismiss:

A securities fraud class action complaint against Driven Brands Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: DRVN) has survived defendants, attempts to dismiss the complaint. Grabar Law Office is now investigating claims on behalf of long-term Driven Brands shareholders. The investigation concerns whether certain officers of the company have breached their fiduciary duties they owed to the company.

If you have held Driven Brands (NASDAQ: DRVN) shares continuously since prior to October 27, 2021, you can seek corporate reforms, the return of funds back to the Company, and a court approved incentive award at no cost you. Visit https://grabarlaw.com/the-latest/driven-brands-shareholder-investigation/ or contact Joshua H. Grabar at jgrabar@grabarlaw.com or call 267-507-6085 to learn more.

WHY: An underlying securities fraud class action complaint alleges that Driven Brands, through certain of its officers and directors, made numerous materially false and misleading statements and omissions pertaining to: (i) Driven Brands’ ability to efficiently and effectively integrate a high volume of acquired businesses, including statements related to the status of integrating its U.S. auto glass businesses; and (ii) the performance and competitive position of Driven Brands’ car wash business segment.

On February 20, 2025, a Federal Court determined that the allegations in the plaintiff’s underlying securities fraud class action complaint were adequately pleaded to survive defendants attempts to dismiss the complaint.

WHAT TO DO NOW: If you are a current Driven Brands shareholder who has held Driven Brands shares since prior to October 27, 2021, you can seek corporate reforms, the return of funds back to the company, and a court approved incentive award at no cost to you whatsoever. If you would like to learn more about this matter, you are encouraged to visit https://grabarlaw.com/the-latest/driven-brands-shareholder-investigation/, contact Joshua H. Grabar at jgrabar@grabarlaw.com or call 267-507-6085. $DRVN #DrivenBrands

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: IART):

Grabar Law Office is investigating whether the Board of Directors of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: IART) breached their fiduciary duties owed to the Company.

Current Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: IART) shareholders who have held the stock since on or before March 11, 2019, can seek corporate reforms, the return of funds spent defending litigation back to the company, and a court approved incentive award, at no cost to them. Learn more or join at: https://grabarlaw.com/the-latest/intrga-lifesciences-shareholder-investigation/. Contact Joshua H. Grabar at jgrabar@grabarlaw.com , or call 267-507-6085.

WHY: An underlying securities fraud class action complaint alleges that Integra, via certain of his officers and directors, repeatedly touted that it was on track to grow SurgiMend’s market by obtaining FDA approval for use in post-mastectomy reconstruction, yet on May 23, 2023, the Company was forced to announce a “recall” of all products manufactured at its Boston Facility between March 1, 2018 and May 22, 2023. Integra LifeSciences explained that it had determined that the Boston Facility deviated from good manufacturing practices in testing for bacterial endotoxin and allowed the release of products with unsafe levels of endotoxins. As a result of the recall and manufacturing shutdown, the Company revised its guidance for the second quarter of 2023, lowering its revenue expectations by and disclosed that it expected to take a $22 million impairment due to the inventory write-off.

WHAT TO DO NOW: Current Integra LifeSciences shareholders who have held Integra LifeSciences shares since on or before March 11, 2019, can seek corporate reforms, the return of funds spent defending litigation back to the company, and a court approved incentive award, at no cost to them.

If you would like to learn more about this matter, you are encouraged to visit https://grabarlaw.com/the-latest/intrga-lifesciences-shareholder-investigation/, contact Joshua H. Grabar at jgrabar@grabarlaw.com, or call us at 267-507-6085. $IART #IntegraLifeSciences

Kyverna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: KYTX):

Grabar Law Office is investigating claims on behalf of Kyverna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: KYTX) shareholders. The investigation concerns whether certain officers and directors breached the fiduciary duties they owed to the company.

If you are a current Kyverna (NASDAQ: KYTX) shareholder who purchased Kyverna shares on or near its February 8, 2024 IPO and still hold shares today, you may be able to seek corporate reforms, the return of money back to the company, and a court approved incentive award at no cost to you whatsoever. Please visit https://grabarlaw.com/the-latest/kyverna-shareholder-investigation/, contact Joshua Grabar at jgrabar@grabarlaw.com or call us at 267-507-6085

Why? On February 8, 2024, Kyverna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: KYTX) conducted its IPO, offering 14.5 million shares of its common stock to the public at a price of $22 per share for anticipated proceeds of over $296 million. Kyverna granted the Underwriter Defendants a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 2.175 million shares of its common stock at the Offering Price, less underwriting discounts and commissions.

An underlying securities fraud class action complaint alleges that the registration statement and prospectus issued in connection with the Company’s IPO misstated and/or omitted facts concerning the results of the Company’s ongoing evaluation of KYV-101 in clinical trials. The Complaint further alleges that unbeknownst to investors, these representations were materially inaccurate, misleading, and/or incomplete because they did not disclose adverse data regarding one of Kyverna’s trials, which adverse data was known to the Company at the time of the IPO.

What Can You Do Now? If you purchased Kyverna (NASDAQ: KYTX) on or near its February 8, 2024 IPO and still hold shares today, you are encouraged to visit https://grabarlaw.com/the-latest/kyverna-shareholder-investigation/, contact Joshua Grabar at jgrabar@grabarlaw.com or call 267-507-6085. You may be able to seek corporate reforms, the return of funds back to the company, and a court approved incentive award at no cost to you whatsoever. $KYTX #Kyverna

