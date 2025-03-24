The Mowgli’s Return to the Spotlight With Podcast Announcement

The Mowgli's Episode Cover

Beloved Indie-Pop Band Breaks Silence with Exclusive Comeback Interview on This Dude Started Something

When you collaborate, when you build something as a team, the possibilities are infinite” — Katie Jayne Earl-Hogan

SAN FRANCSISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, March 24, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The beloved indie-pop band The Mowgli’s have broken their musical silence with a comeback as loud as their signature anthems. The group—known for their sun-soaked, feel-good hits like San Francisco and I’m Good—made their official return not on a stage, but on the rising podcast This Dude Started Something, hosted by Oliver Welman and Brayden Krause.

In a 90-minute conversation full of nostalgia, laughter, and surprise revelations, the band opened up like never before. “If the beach had a band, it would be The Mowgli’s,” said co-host Brayden, and it’s hard to argue otherwise. With nearly 500 million streams on Spotify and 650,000 monthly listeners, their legacy is undeniable—but as fans learned during the episode, this is just the beginning of a new chapter.

“We’re amped,” said founding members Josh and Katie. “We’ve been writing like crazy....and the first release drops this April.”

The podcast, known for highlighting creators, entrepreneurs, and disruptors, delivered a rare almost all-member interview featuring Josh Hogan, Katie Jayne Earl, Andy Warren, and Matthew Di Panni. The band dove deep into their origin story—jamming in Southern California garages, creating DIY “manifestival” festivals, and eventually snowballing into one of indie music’s most infectious live acts.

“There were shows where we opened with San Francisco and closed with San Francisco,” laughed Katie. “We only had a few songs, but people still danced. That’s when we knew we had something.”

Their signature "the world is singing" sound, which made listeners feel like they were part of something bigger, wasn’t a label trick—it was the real deal. “We created choirs out of our friends and our community,” Josh explained. “We’d record vocals with 30 people in a church for natural reverb. That sound became our identity.”

But just as their momentum peaked, the pandemic hit hard.

“We toured nonstop,” said Andy. “Then COVID shut us down overnight. We were performing on Zoom seven times a day. It burned us out. We needed time.”

The time off led to personal growth, new families, and side projects—but the music never stopped. Now, with a fully equipped home studio and their creative spark reignited, The Mowgli’s are preparing for their first release in over five years.

“We’re back in a really good rhythm of writing,” Katie shared. She shared that they produced new songs and more are coming. And this time, they're open to working with multiple producers and exploring a new sound, without losing what made the Mowgli’s special.

The band’s return also reflects a broader cultural shift. In a music industry increasingly dominated by solo artists and viral singles, The Mowgli’s remain a reminder of the magic that happens when a group of creative people come together for something greater than themselves.

“Solo artists can only go so far,” said Katie. “When you collaborate, when you build something as a team, the possibilities are infinite.”

The episode, available now on all podcast platforms, doesn’t just tease the comeback—it solidifies it. And fans can expect the first of their new releases in April, followed by consistent drops throughout the year.

For podcast host Oliver Welman, landing The Mowgli’s wasn’t just a dream—it was a calling card for where This Dude Started Something is headed.

“We grew up screaming these songs in our cars,” said Welman. Getting to be the first place they talk about their comeback? That’s insane. This episode is proof that This Dude Started Something is going to be a place where big things happen.

As for the band, they’re just excited to share their energy and optimism with the world again.



Podcast on Youtube

