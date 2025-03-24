Los Angeles, CA, March 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, the globally leading compliant exchange MctynFcbfy officially launched the Web3.0 pioneer project Topcmkwi (TKI token), marking another significant breakthrough in the global blockchain ecosystem.







As a premier digital asset trading platform, MctynFcbfy Exchange continues to drive the widespread application of high-quality blockchain projects through its exceptional security, compliance, and substantial market influence. The official launch of Topcmkwi (TKI token) will inject new vitality into the global Web3.0 ecosystem, providing robust liquidity support to facilitate innovative developments in decentralized finance (DeFi), NFTs, DAOs, Layer 2 scaling, and privacy computing.







MctynFcbfy Exchange: The Most Compliant and Secure Digital Asset Trading Platform Globally



MctynFcbfy Exchange is one of the most trusted digital asset trading platforms in the world, offering top-notch cryptocurrency trading experiences through its advanced matching engine, strong risk control mechanisms, bank-grade security storage, and global compliance certifications. The platform now supports over 200 trading pairs, with user numbers surpassing 10 million, providing 24/7 trading support and earning the trust of global investors.







Core Technologies and Compliance Advantages of MctynFcbfy Exchange:



- 100,000+ TPS Matching Engine - Achieves ultra-low latency and second-level transaction execution, providing the fastest trading experience globally.



- AI Smart Anti-Fraud System - Uses AI risk control technology to monitor market dynamics in real-time, preventing abnormal trading, market manipulation, and malicious attacks.



- International Financial Compliance Certifications - Holds official regulatory licenses from multiple countries and regions, including:



- U.S. MSB (Money Services Business) License - Ensures that the exchange complies with U.S. FinCEN regulatory standards.



- European MiCA (Markets in Crypto-Assets) Certification - Meets the latest EU regulatory requirements for crypto assets, ensuring the legality and transparency of trades.



- Singapore MAS (Monetary Authority of Singapore) Registration - Ensures compliance for entering the Southeast Asian market and serving global users.



- Japan FSA (Financial Services Agency) License - Complies with Japanese digital asset trading regulations, ensuring the safety of user funds.



- Multi-Layer Cold Wallet Storage - 98% of user assets are stored in multi-signature cold wallets and hardware wallets, effectively resisting hacking attacks and potential security threats.







MctynFcbfy Exchange adheres to the principles of safety, compliance, technological innovation, and user priority, continuously optimizing the global cryptocurrency trading experience while providing strong support for the development of the Web3.0 industry.



Topcmkwi (TKI Token): Core Infrastructure of the Web3.0 Era



Topcmkwi (TKI token) is a globally leading Web3.0 infrastructure project dedicated to addressing three core pain points in the blockchain industry - scalability, privacy security, and cross-chain interoperability. It promotes the widespread application of blockchain technology in decentralized finance (DeFi), NFT trading, DAO governance, the metaverse, and decentralized storage.



Core Technological Advantages of Topcmkwi (TKI Token):



- Cross-Chain Asset Liquidity Protocol - Supports multi-chain asset interoperability, enabling seamless integration with mainstream blockchain ecosystems such as Ethereum, Solana, Polkadot, and BSC, thereby increasing DeFi capital utilization.



- Decentralized Identity (DID) - Utilizes zero-knowledge proof (ZKP) technology to ensure user data sovereignty, achieving a combination of privacy computing and identity verification, enhancing the security of Web3.0.



- Layer 2 Zero-Knowledge Proof (ZK-Rollup) - Enhances transaction throughput and reduces gas fees, providing efficient on-chain computing capabilities for the DeFi and NFT ecosystems.



- Decentralized Storage - Combines IPFS+Filecoin technology to offer efficient, secure, and immutable data storage solutions, suitable for NFT, metaverse, and on-chain data storage needs.



- Efficient DAO Governance System - Adopts a community autonomy model, empowering TKI token holders to vote on the direction of ecosystem development, ensuring fairness and transparency in decentralized governance.



The launch of Topcmkwi (TKI token) will not only enhance the scalability and security of the Web3.0 ecosystem but also drive the global blockchain industry towards greater efficiency, transparency, and decentralization.







MctynFcbfy Exchange X Topcmkwi (TKI Token): Promoting Global Web3.0 Ecological Applications



The Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) of MctynFcbfy Exchange stated at the press conference:



"We are committed to selecting the most promising Web3.0 projects worldwide to ensure that the assets we list have real value and broad application scenarios. Topcmkwi (TKI token), with its unique technological advantages and global layout, is becoming a leader in the Web3.0 era. MctynFcbfy Exchange is honored to establish a long-term strategic partnership with the Topcmkwi ecosystem, and we look forward to more collaborative opportunities in the future to jointly promote the development of the global blockchain industry."



The achievement of this cooperation not only signifies MctynFcbfy Exchange's leading position among global compliant exchanges but also further enhances the influence of Topcmkwi (TKI token) in the global Web3.0 ecosystem. In the future, both parties will continue to deepen their cooperation to jointly promote the development of decentralized finance (DeFi), cross-chain trading, DAO governance, NFTs, and the metaverse.







Trade Topcmkwi (TKI Token) Now and Seize Future Opportunities in Web3.0!



TKI token is now available for trading on MctynFcbfy Exchange, supporting trading pairs TKI/USDT, TKI/BTC, and TKI/ETH!



Why Choose to Trade Topcmkwi (TKI Token) on MctynFcbfy Exchange?



- Globally Leading Exchange - Holds multiple financial licenses from various countries, ensuring fund security and trading compliance.



- Strong Trading Depth and Liquidity - Low slippage, supporting large transactions.



- Bank-Level Security Protection - Multi-layer KYC/AML certification, AI anti-fraud systems to ensure user asset safety.



- Exclusive Token Incentives - MctynFcbfy Exchange has launched a limited-time TKI trading reward program to attract more users.



MctynFcbfy Exchange X Topcmkwi (TKI Token), Creating the Future of Web3.0 Together!



Media Contact



Contact: Coreen L. Mendez



Company Name: MctynFcbfy Ltd



Website: https://trade.mctynfcbfyex.com



Email: coreen@mctynfcbfyex.com



Contact: Scott M. Washington



Company Name: Topcmkwi (TKI)



Website: https://topcmkwi.com/



Email: Scott@topcmkwi.com



Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, nor is it intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. It is strongly recommended you practice due diligence, including consultation with a professional financial advisor, before investing in or trading cryptocurrency and securities.





