AmpliTech Group’s 5G Division Enters Into An LOI For US$78 Million In Purchase Orders For AmpliTech’s 5G ORAN Radios

HAUPPAUGE, N.Y., March 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AmpliTech Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: AMPG, AMPGW), a designer, developer, and manufacturer of state-of-the-art signal processing components for satellite, Public and Private 5G, and other communications networks, including the design of complete 5G/6G systems and a global distributor of packages and lids for integrated circuits assembly, announced today the signing of a letter of intent with a contract manufacturer on behalf of its end user, for the purchase of $78 million of the Company’s Band 50 Radios 4x20 Watts.

If fulfilled, deliveries of the order are expected to start in FY2025 and will substantially increase each year thereafter into 2027. The non-binding letter of intent is subject to the parties entering into a series of definitive purchase orders. No assurance can be given that the Company will enter into any purchase orders or purchase orders for the total amount of $78 million.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, any of the Company’s securities.

About AmpliTech Group

AmpliTech Group, Inc., comprising five divisions—AmpliTech Inc., Specialty Microwave, Spectrum Semiconductors Materials, AmpliTech Group Microwave Design Center, and AmpliTech Group True G Speed Services—is a leading designer, developer, manufacturer, and distributor of cutting-edge radio frequency (RF) microwave components and 5G network solutions. Serving global markets including satellite communications, telecommunications (5G & IoT), space exploration, defense, and quantum computing, AmpliTech Group is committed to advancing technology and innovation. For more information, please visit www.amplitechgroup.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This release contains statements that constitute forward-looking statements. These statements appear in several places in this release and include all statements that are not statements of historical fact regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of the Company, its directors or its oﬃcers with respect to, among other things, that the transaction is subject to the parties entering into a definitive purchase orders, and that the customer will fulfill of the terms and conditions of such purchase orders and that the Company will be able to recognize $78 million in revenue in accordance with general accepted accounting principles. The words "may" "would" "will" "expect" "estimate" "anticipate" "believe" "intend" for 5G orders and similar expressions and variations thereof are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's ability to control, and that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements because of various factors. Other risks are identiﬁed and described in more detail in the “Risk Factors” section of the Company’s ﬁlings with the SEC, which are available on our website and with the SEC at sec.gov. We undertake no obligation to update, and we do not have a policy of updating or revising these forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable law.

