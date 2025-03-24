The AAA-ICDR® Welcomes Media Veteran Michael Joseloff as its First Chief Marketing Officer

NEW YORK, March 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The American Arbitration Association-International Centre for Dispute Resolution® (AAA-ICDR), the global leader in alternative dispute resolution (ADR) services, announced today that Michael Joseloff has joined the organization in the newly created role of senior vice president, chief marketing officer.

In this role, Joseloff will lead comprehensive marketing strategies, brand evolution, and digital transformation initiatives. He will drive the company’s strategic vision across all marketing functions, with particular emphasis on positioning the AAA-ICDR’s AI-enhanced dispute resolution services and technological advancements and telling the AAA-ICDR’s story of innovation and transformation. His responsibilities include overseeing all aspects of marketing and communications, including amplifying the AAA-ICDR’s AI innovations and insights, elevating brand visibility, fostering engagement with AI-powered tools, managing brand positioning, leading digital marketing initiatives, supporting sales in current and emerging industries, educating, and advocating for AAA-ICDR services, and engaging stakeholders.

“I’m incredibly excited to join this fast-growing organization during a major inflection point for the industry,” said Joseloff. “The teams here are designing the future of dispute resolution for the AI era—building cutting-edge tools and forging new partnerships to better support our clients and the legal community at large. It’s a thrill to collaborate with colleagues across divisions, drive innovation, and help the AAA-ICDR forge new ground as the global authority in conflict resolution.”

Joseloff is an award-winning marketing leader who is joining the AAA-ICDR from Paramount Global, where he served as senior vice president of CBS News Marketing and spearheaded marketing innovation and audience growth across digital, streaming, and linear platforms for the news division. Prior to that, he served as chief marketing officer at Fortune Media. There, he launched new digital businesses and CXO communities, built award-winning brand platforms, and worked with leading enterprise technology and business services clients to engage business decision makers and the C-suite. His deep experience in digital transformation, strategic marketing, and technology partnerships will be instrumental in advancing the AAA-ICDR’s brand and expanding its AI-enhanced dispute resolution services.

“Michael is a transformational leader with over 20 years of expertise perfectly aligned to support our business development and guide our strategic initiatives,” said AAA-ICDR President and CEO, Bridget McCormack. “His proven ability to drive innovation and market growth will further strengthen the AAA-ICDR’s position as the world’s leading ADR provider, and we are thrilled to welcome him to the team.”

About the American Arbitration Association®

The not-for-profit AAA® is the leading alternative dispute resolution service provider. It has administered more than eight million ADR cases since its founding in 1926. With offices throughout the United States and Singapore, the AAA provides organizations of all sizes in virtually every industry with ADR services and products. For more information, visit www.adr.org/.

About the International Centre for Dispute Resolution®

The International Centre for Dispute Resolution (ICDR®) is the international division of the AAA and the largest international provider of dispute resolution services. Established in 1996, the ICDR serves parties from over 100 countries with multilingual staff experienced in international dispute resolution proceedings and a roster of over 725 arbitrators and mediators. For more information, visit www.icdr.org.

Lauren Nick American Arbitration Association 212 401 4808 NickL@adr.org

