Enidus Launches PAPI Partner Activation Portal Indirect for Cellhub Sub-Dealers

HICKSVILLE, N.Y., March 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enidus, a leading technology solutions provider based in Hicksville, NY, today announced the launch of PAPI (Partner Activation Portal Indirect), a comprehensive platform designed specifically for Cellhub sub-dealers. This innovative portal provides advanced capabilities for managing customer relationships, orders, and commissions, empowering Cellhub's channel partners with cutting-edge tools for business growth.

The PAPI platform offers a complete suite of features developed to address the unique needs of Cellhub's sub-dealer network. The portal provides an integrated environment for managing the entire customer lifecycle, from initial ordering to ongoing account management and commission tracking.

"With PAPI, we've created a powerful solution that transforms how Cellhub sub-dealers manage their business operations," said Yash Sinha, COO of Cellhub. "We've developed this platform with direct input from partners to ensure it addresses their most pressing operational challenges. The portal's comprehensive feature set streamlines complex processes, providing sub-dealers with the tools they need to grow their business while delivering exceptional service to their customers."

The PAPI Partner Activation Portal Indirect delivers several key advantages for Cellhub sub-dealers, including:

Streamlined ordering flow for both new and existing customers

Comprehensive account management capabilities with approved Letter of Authorization (LOA)

API-enabled interfaces for enhanced end-user support

Integrated billing management with approved LOA

Detailed usage tracking with approved LOA

Real-time commission tracker for improved financial visibility

Custom user profiles with role-based access controls



"Drawing on our three decades of industry experience, we've witnessed firsthand the complexities and challenges inherent in this business," said Andy Sinha, CEO of Cellhub. "The development of PAPI represents a culmination of our accumulated knowledge and a direct response to the pain points we've encountered throughout our journey. By incorporating these insights into the platform's design, we've created a frictionless experience that shields our partners from the obstacles we once faced. Through this innovation, we're not just solving problems—we're redefining what's possible in partner enablement."





"The PAPI portal represents a significant opportunity for D&H partners to expand their offerings into the cellular market with confidence," said Jason Bystrak, Sr. Vice President, Modern Solutions. "Our partners have been seeking ways to participate in the growing mobile services space, but the complexity of carrier relationships and commission structures has been a barrier to entry. This platform eliminates those obstacles by providing a streamlined, user-friendly interface for managing the entire customer lifecycle. The combination of end-to-end order management, transparent commission tracking, and robust account management tools will enable our partners to diversify their revenue streams with cellular services while maintaining the high level of customer service they're known for."

The portal's API-enabled architecture ensures seamless integration with existing systems while providing the flexibility to adapt to evolving business requirements. The custom user profiles feature allows sub-dealers to configure access based on specific roles within their organization, ensuring the right people have access to the right information.

"The PAPI portal represents our commitment to developing innovative solutions that address real business challenges," added Yash Sinha. "The comprehensive commission tracking feature, in particular, provides unprecedented visibility into earnings and performance metrics, allowing Cellhub partners to make data-driven decisions about their business focus and growth strategies."

The PAPI Partner Activation Portal Indirect is available immediately to all Cellhub sub-dealers.

About Enidus

Enidus is a leading technology solutions provider based in Hicksville, NY, specializing in developing innovative platforms that empower businesses and their partners. With a focus on creating intuitive, powerful tools for the telecommunications and technology sectors, Enidus delivers solutions that drive operational efficiency and business growth.

About Cellhub

Cellhub is a leading Primary Agent & 5G consultancy based in Hicksville, NY that specializes in helping businesses leverage cutting-edge communications technology. With a focus on channel-driven solutions and a commitment to exceptional service, Cellhub provides innovative telecommunications solutions to businesses across the United States through its network of sub-dealers. To learn more visit www.cellhub.com.

