K12 Tutoring Partners with Lake Forest School District to Provide High-Impact Tutoring After Tutoring Provider Closure

Offering accessible, personalized solutions, K12 Tutoring fills a critical gap for Lake Forest students

RESTON, Va., March 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- K12 Tutoring, a personalized, online tutoring service has partnered with Lake Forest School District in Delaware to ensure students continue receiving high-impact tutoring following the sudden closure of their former tutoring provider. This collaboration reflects K12 Tutoring’s commitment to delivering innovative, tailored educational solutions that empower students to reach their full potential.

For the past four years, Lake Forest School District has provided high-impact tutoring to students throughout the academic year and summer, using benchmark assessment data to drive targeted support. However, the abrupt shutdown of their tutoring provider disrupted months of preparation, including data analysis, student selection, and communication with families.

“The unexpected closure of our tutoring provider left us in a challenging position,” said James Dick, Chief Academic Officer of Lake Forest School District. “We had already allocated funds and carefully planned our tutoring initiatives, so finding an alternative provider quickly was critical. K12 Tutoring stepped in at the right moment, offering a seamless transition and ensuring that our students continue receiving the support they need.”

K12 Tutoring's tutors are state-certified educators who craft personalized learning plans to meet each student's unique needs. They offer advanced instruction for high achievers and targeted support for students who need additional academic reinforcement. The platform’s flexibility allows educators and families to schedule sessions at convenient times and locations, making it an accessible and practical solution for busy households.

“When we learned about the challenges Lake Forest School District was facing, we knew we could help,” said Jennifer Moore, General Manager of K12 Tutoring. “High-impact tutoring is a research-backed way to help schools close achievement gaps among their students by providing consistent, targeted help to students with individual learning needs. By stepping in to continue the district’s tutoring program, we’re ensuring that students don’t lose access to critical academic support.”

With this partnership, Lake Forest School District reaffirms its dedication to providing high-quality learning opportunities, while K12 Tutoring continues its mission of helping students not only succeed but thrive academically.

For more information about K12 Tutoring, visit k12tutoringforschools.com.

About K12 Tutoring

K12 Tutoring provides high-quality, flexible, and convenient online tutoring services designed to support every student’s academic journey. With state-certified tutors, personalized learning plans, and a broad range of subject offerings, K12 Tutoring helps students excel—whether they’re seeking advanced instruction or extra academic support. K12 is a portfolio brand of Stride, Inc.

About Stride, Inc.

Stride Inc. (NYSE: LRN) is redefining lifelong learning with innovative, high-quality education solutions. Serving learners in primary, secondary, and postsecondary settings, Stride provides a wide range of services including K-12 education, career learning, professional skills training, and talent development. Stride reaches learners in all 50 states and over 100 countries. Learn more at Stridelearning.com.

Tatyana White-Jenkins Stride Inc. press@k12.com

Legal Disclaimer:

