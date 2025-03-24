Final Deadline (CROX): Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Reminds Investors of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit Filed Against Crocs, Inc. (CROX)

RADNOR, Pa., March 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP informs investors that the firm has filed a securities fraud class action lawsuit against Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ: CROX) (“Crocs” or) on behalf of investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Crocs common stock between November 3, 2022, and October 28, 2024, inclusive (the “Class Period”). This action, captioned Carretta v. Crocs, Inc., et al., Case No. 1:25-cv-00096-JLH, was filed in the United States District Court for the District of Delaware.

Important Deadline Reminder: Investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Crocs common stock during the Class Period may, no later than March 24, 2025, move the Court to serve as lead plaintiff for the class.

DEFENDANTS’ MISCONDUCT

Before the beginning of the Class Period, in February 2022, Crocs completed its acquisition of HEYDUDE, a footwear brand focusing on casual, comfortable, and lightweight footwear. The Company reports HEYDUDE sales in two segments: direct-to-consumer (“DTC”) sales; and wholesale sales (which include sales to major retailers). Despite the fact that HEYDUDE was only acquired by Crocs in mid-February 2022, HEYDUDE accounted for approximately 25% of the Company’s total revenues in 2022.

During the Class Period, Defendants misled investors by concealing the fact that the strong revenue growth exhibited by HEYDUDE following its acquisition in February 2022, was largely driven by a conscious decision on the part of Crocs management to aggressively stock its third-party wholesaler pipeline with HEYDUDE products, regardless of the level of retail demand being experienced by those wholesalers. Defendants pursued this overstocking strategy despite assurances to investors by Defendant Andrew Rees (“Rees”), the Company’s Chief Executive Officer, that Crocs would not “play the game of forcing inventory into [wholesalers] and getting them overstocked.” As a result, unbeknownst to investors, the Company reported HEYDUDE revenue numbers in 2022 that were not indicative of actual retail demand for HEYDUDE shoes and, over the longer term, were entirely unsustainable. Moreover, after the Company’s retail partners began to destock this excess inventory, Defendants further misled investors by concealing that waning product demand for HEYDUDE shoes would further impact the Company’s financial results.

Investors began to learn the truth about the nature and unsustainability of HEYDUDE’s revenue growth on April 27, 2023, when Defendant Rees revealed during the Company’s first quarter 2023 earnings call that much of HEYDUDE’s revenue growth in 2022 was attributable to efforts to stock the Company’s wholesale partners with HEYDUDE products and was not necessarily indicative of actual downstream retail sales. On this news, the price of Crocs common stock declined $23.46 per share, or nearly 16%, from a close of $147.78 per share on April 26, 2023, to close at $124.32 per share on April 27, 2023.

Throughout the remainder of the Class Period, Defendants continued to downplay the impact of the Company’s overstocking of third-party wholesalers and retailers following the February 2022 acquisition of HEYDUDE. After the Company’s retail partners began to destock this excess inventory, Defendants further misled investors by concealing that waning product demand would significantly exacerbate the negative impact on the Company’s financial results.

Finally, on October 29, 2024, investors learned more about HEYDUDE’s prospects when the Company reported its financial results for the third quarter of 2024. During the accompanying earnings call held that same day, Defendant Rees disclosed that HEYDUDE revenues fell below the Company’s expectations and revealed that “HEYDUDE’s recent performance and the current operating environment are signaling it will take longer than we had initially planned for the business to turn the corner.” Rees attributed HEYDUDE’s struggles to “excess inventories in the market” and admitted that “we’ve made good progress, but frankly, not quite all the progress we want to make” in resolving the inventory issue. Moreover, Rees admitted that “if you think about this sort of [20]22 into [20]23 timeframe, in retrospect, we absolutely shipped too much product[],” calling that decision “wrong” and highlighting that a lack of product demand exacerbated the issue. On this news, the price of Crocs common stock declined $26.47 per share, or approximately 19.2%, from a close of $138.05 per share on October 28, 2024, to close at $111.58 per share on October 29, 2024.

WHO CAN BE A LEAD PLAINTIFF?

A lead plaintiff is a representative party who acts on behalf of all class members in directing the litigation. The lead plaintiff is usually the investor or small group of investors who have the largest financial interest and who are also adequate and typical of the proposed class of investors. The lead plaintiff selects counsel to represent the lead plaintiff and the class and these attorneys, if approved by the court, are lead or class counsel. Your ability to share in any recovery is not affected by the decision of whether or not to serve as a lead plaintiff.

