Shiba ZK to Launch ICO, Blending Meme Culture with Cutting-Edge Blockchain Technology

Shiba ZK is more than a meme token but a convergence of entertainment, technology, and financial utility.

London, UK, March 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shiba ZK , the new-generation meme coin, intends to list with an initial coin offering price at $0.001 per coin, increasing to $0.05 on the day the coin goes live, giving the early investors a lot of room for profit.

Shiba ZK stands out from other meme tokens with the use of Zero-Knowledge Rollups (ZK Rollups). This technology enhances the scalability, reduces the fees, and gives the maximum security possible.

A New Era for Meme Coins

Shiba ZK is more than a meme token but a convergence of entertainment, technology, and financial utility. Ethereum Virtual Machine compatibility gives the network the capability to process quick smart contracts. This trick is ideal for NFT, DeFi, and gaming use cases.

Through the implementation of ZK Rollups, Shiba ZK aggregates a multitude of transactions in one proof. The idea here is that the speed of the transaction gets accelerated immensely and the fees decrease. The blockchain processes thousands of transactions per second, making it a strong rival in the area of Layer 2 scaling.

A Flourishing Ecosystem with Genuine Utility

The Shiba ZK ecosystem has several properties that are designed to engage the user and drive long-term growth:

- Staking Rewards – Stake SZK tokens and earn passive income

- NFT Marketplace – Where creators and collectors meet with low fees and high efficiency.

- DeFi Integration: Liquidity pools, yield farming, and lending services

- Community Governance: Token holders will make decisions regarding developments in the ecosystem.

- Shiba ZK Launchpad: An investment platform for the newly created projects in the ecosystem.



Pre-Sale Information and Token Allocation

Shiba ZK presale will ensure that the supply of 50% (5 billion tokens) becomes available. The tokens will be bought with BNB on the official presale site directly.

In terms of token allocation, here is what the team has in mind:

- 50% – Presale (5 billion tokens)

- 15% – Staking Rewards (1.5 billion tokens)

- 10% – Ecosystem Development (1 billion tokens)

- 15% – Promotion and Marketing (1.5 billion tokens)

- 5% – Team and Advisors (0.5 billion tokens)

- 5% – Partnerships and Growth (0.5 billion tokens)



The Shiba ZK team prioritizes security and transparency. The entire security audit process shall be performed on the project, ensuring all smart contracts are secure.

About Shiba ZK

Shiba ZK is a meme token hybrid on its own block chain, based on Zero-Knowledge Rollups, or ZK Rollups. Shiba ZK combines meme culture with leading block chain technology, enabling quick, low-cost transactions with security and decentralization preserved.

The project's ICO will soon allow every Web3 fan to join a newly launched project. Anyone wishing to have the opportunity to become an early adopter can refer to the project’s website and documentation. The social pages below are also a fresh way to stay in touch with the founding team behind Shiba ZK.

X (Twitter) | Telegram



Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, nor is it intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. It is strongly recommended you practice due diligence, including consultation with a professional financial advisor, before investing in or trading cryptocurrency and securities.





Travis H. travis at shibazk.io

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.