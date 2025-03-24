Lexbe CoPilot GenAI Now Included with the Lexbe eDiscovery Platform at No Additional Cost

Austin, Texas, March 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lexbe, a leading provider of high-performance, cloud-based eDiscovery solutions, announces that Lexbe CoPilot, its Generative AI-powered document review assistant, is now included in all Lexbe eDiscovery Platform hosting plans at no additional cost. This game-changing enhancement ensures that law firms, corporate legal teams, and litigation professionals of all sizes can leverage GenAI-enhanced document review without additional expenses, significantly boosting efficiency, accuracy, and case strategy.

Lexbe CoPilot equips attorneys and paralegals with the latest generation of GenAI large language models (ChatGPT and Claude), which automate several use cases in the eDiscovery workflow. This includes summarizing key documents and depositions, analyzing financial and medical records, identifying relevant case information, streamlining privilege and issue tagging, and enhancing search capabilities—all within Lexbe’s secure, cloud-based eDiscovery Platform.

"By integrating Lexbe CoPilot at no additional cost, Lexbe is setting a new standard for accessibility in AI-powered legal technology," said Doug Austin, Editor of eDiscovery Today. "This decision eliminates cost barriers that have historically prevented firms from leveraging GenAI in eDiscovery, allowing more legal teams to benefit from time-saving automation and improved document review accuracy."

Legal teams handling large-scale litigation can now take advantage of Lexbe CoPilot’s advanced AI capabilities to speed up the review process while maintaining the high level of accuracy required in legal proceedings. By automating routine tasks, attorneys can focus more on substantive case analysis and strategy development.

"Lexbe CoPilot has revolutionized how we handle document review," said Jessica Wehby, Director of E-Discovery Support at Lightfoot Franklin & White LLC. "The GenAI capabilities allow us to process and analyze case materials faster and more efficiently than ever before, making a profound impact on our eDiscovery workflow and case preparation."

With this latest announcement, Lexbe continues to lead the industry in providing powerful, cost-effective eDiscovery technology that enables law firms to compete effectively, regardless of size. The inclusion of Lexbe CoPilot in every platform plan ensures that all litigation teams, from boutique firms to large legal departments, can benefit from cutting-edge AI-powered legal technology without increasing their costs.

To learn more about Lexbe CoPilot and the Lexbe eDiscovery Platform, visit https://lexbe.com/ediscovery-platform/generative-ai-ediscovery-automation/.

About Lexbe

Founded in 2006, Lexbe is a trusted provider of GenAI powered cloud-based eDiscovery and digital forensic solutions for law firms, corporate legal departments, and litigation support professionals. The Lexbe eDiscovery Platform delivers industry-leading speed, scalability, and cost efficiency, empowering legal teams to manage complex cases with ease. To learn more, contact Lexbe at sales@lexbe.com or visit www.lexbe.com.

