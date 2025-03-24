Roper Technologies to acquire CentralReach

Leading provider of SaaS solutions for Applied Behavior Analysis therapy

SARASOTA, Fla., March 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Roper Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: ROP) today announced that it has reached a definitive agreement to acquire CentralReach from Insight Partners for a net purchase price of approximately $1.65 billion, including a $200 million tax benefit resulting from the transaction. Roper expects CentralReach to deliver sustainable 20%+ organic revenue and EBITDA growth.

CentralReach is a leading provider of cloud-native software enabling the workflow and administration of Applied Behavior Analysis (“ABA”) therapy. Over 200,000 professionals utilize CentralReach’s purpose-built solutions to help provide care for individuals with autism spectrum disorder (“ASD”) and related intellectual and developmental disabilities (“IDD”). ABA therapy providers rely on CentralReach’s comprehensive electronic medical records platform as their mission critical operating system, which includes highly specialized tools for client set-up, practice management, claims processing, care scheduling, clinical data collection, and service delivery, along with several AI-powered add-on modules.

“CentralReach is a fantastic business with clear niche market leadership, mission critical and high ROI solutions, a high recurring revenue mix, and outstanding customer retention, which leads to strong organic revenue growth and excellent cash conversion,” said Neil Hunn, Roper’s President and CEO. “This acquisition is another example of Roper identifying a business that provides greater value creation for our shareholders. CentralReach meets each of our long-standing acquisition criteria, while also having a structurally faster organic growth profile and the ability to expand margins under Roper’s long-term ownership. We are excited to welcome the CentralReach team to the Roper family and look forward to partnering with the team to execute their strategy.”

Acquisition financial outlook and financing

CentralReach is expected to contribute approximately $175 million of revenue and $75 million of EBITDA for the twelve months ending June 30, 2026, and will be reported in Roper’s Application Software segment. Roper expects CentralReach to deliver sustainable 20%+ organic revenue and EBITDA growth.

The transaction is expected to close in April/May 2025, subject to regulatory approval and customary closing conditions, and will be funded using Roper’s revolving credit facility. Additional information about CentralReach is available in the Investors section of Roper’s website (www.ropertech.com).

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies is a constituent of the Nasdaq 100, S&P 500, and Fortune 1000. Roper has a proven, long-term track record of compounding cash flow and shareholder value. The Company operates market leading businesses that design and develop vertical software and technology enabled products for a variety of defensible niche markets. Roper utilizes a disciplined, analytical, and process-driven approach to redeploy its excess capital toward high-quality acquisitions. Additional information about Roper is available on the Company’s website at www.ropertech.com.

About CentralReach

CentralReach is a leading provider of Autism and IDD Care Software, providing a complete, end-to-end software and services platform that helps therapists who serve children and adults diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder (ASD) and related intellectual and developmental disabilities (IDD). With its roots in Applied Behavior Analysis, the company is revolutionizing how the lifelong journey of autism and IDD care is enabled at home, school, and work with powerful and intuitive solutions purpose-built for each care setting.

Trusted by more than 200,000 professionals globally, CentralReach is committed to ongoing product advancement, market-leading industry expertise, world-class client satisfaction, and support of the autism and IDD community to propel autism and IDD care into a new era of excellence. For more information, please visit www.CentralReach.com.

