Markets4you Wins Two Major Awards at FX Daily Awards 2025

Multi-asset broker Markets4you has announced its double win at the FX Daily Awards 2025, receiving Best Forex Broker APAC and Best Mobile App Trading Platform Global. These awards recognize Markets4you’s strong presence in the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region and its commitment to providing traders with a secure, fast, and reliable trading platform—both on desktop and mobile.

The APAC region remains one of the fastest-growing markets for online trading. With over 3 million users, Markets4you has helped traders access a wide range of markets, including forex, stocks, indices, and more. The company continues to expand its local support teams, provide expert market insights, and offer educational resources to help traders make informed decisions.

Markets4you’s mobile app also received recognition for its speed, user-friendly design, and full trading features. It allows users to open and manage trades, deposit, withdraw, and monitor the markets from anywhere with ease.

Ms. Marina Strauss, CEO of Markets4you, shared: "These awards show our dedication to creating the best possible trading experience for our users. Whether it’s through our platform or mobile app, we’re committed to helping traders achieve their goals with the right tools, support, and market access."

Markets4you remains focused on continuous improvement, innovation, and delivering real value to traders around the world.

About Markets4you

Markets4you is an award-winning, multi-asset trading platform offering contracts for difference (CFDs) in a wide range of markets across various assets, including forex, stocks, commodities, and indices. For 18 years, Markets4you has been trusted by over 3 million traders and 100,000 partners worldwide.

The award-winning broker has attained over 35 industry awards, including:

International Business Magazine Awards 2024

● Best Partnership Program Asia

● Best Global Online Trading Platform

● Best Global Mobile Trading App

Global Forex Awards 2024

● Best Affiliate Program – Asia

● Most Transparent Broker – Global

Forex4you and Markets4you are registered trademarks of E-Global Trade & Finance Group, Inc.

For more information, users can visit www.markets4you.com .

