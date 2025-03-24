NowVertical Announces the Engagement of Bristol Capital Ltd. for Investor Relations Services

TORONTO, March 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NowVertical Group Inc. (TSXV: NOW) ("NowVertical" or the "Company"), a leading data and AI solutions provider, today announced that it has retained Bristol Capital Ltd. ("Bristol"), a leading investor relations firm specializing in Canadian and U.S. micro- and small-cap companies globally, to provide investor relations and communication services.

Bristol has been engaged by the Company for an initial period of 12 months (the "Initial Term"), which will be automatically renewed for successive one-year periods unless terminated in accordance with the agreement. Bristol will be paid a monthly fee of up to CAD$14,000, plus applicable taxes, based on the services provided during the applicable month.

Additionally, the Company has agreed to grant Bristol an aggregate of 200,000 incentive stock options, each entitling Bristol to acquire one Class A subordinate voting share of the Company (each, a “Share”) at an exercise price of CAD$0.50 per Share, for a period of 36 months from the date of grant (the “Options”). The Options will vest in quarterly installments over the course of the Initial Term until fully vested. All Options granted to Bristol will be subject to the terms of the Company’s omnibus long term incentive plan, the terms of any stock option agreement entered into between Bristol and the Company and the rules and policies of the TSX Venture Exchange.

"As NowVertical continues to accelerate its growth in the data and AI sector, ensuring clear and effective communication with domestic and international investors is a top priority. Partnering with Bristol Capital strengthens our ability to engage the market, expand our investor base, and articulate our long-term value proposition. We look forward to working closely with the Bristol team to enhance our visibility and investor engagement,” stated Sandeep Mendiratta, CEO of NowVertical.

To the knowledge of the Company, other than the Options, Bristol has not acquired and has no plans to acquire any securities in the Company. Neither the Company nor any of its directors, officers or employees have any interest, directly or indirectly, in Bristol, or their securities, or any right or intent to acquire such an interest.

About NowVertical Group Inc.

The Company is a global data and analytics company which helps clients transform data into tangible business value with AI, fast. Offering a comprehensive suite of solutions and services the Company enables clients to quickly harness the full potential of their data, driving measurable outcomes and accelerating potential return on investment. Enterprises optimize decision-making, improve operational efficiency, and unlock long-term value from their data using the Company's AI-Infused first party and third-party technologies. NowVertical is growing organically and through strategic acquisitions. For further details about NowVertical, please visit www.nowvertical.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

