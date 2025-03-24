Algorhythm Holdings to Participate in the iAccess Alpha Virtual Best Ideas Spring Investment Conference 2025 on March 25-26, 2025

Fort Lauderdale, FL, March 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Algorhythm Holdings, Inc. (“Algorhythm”) (NASDAQ: RIME), an AI-driven technology and consumer electronics holding company, today announced that its management will be participating in the iAccess Alpha Virtual Best Ideas Spring Investment Conference 2025 on March 25 and 26, 2025. Representing the company, Gary Atkinson, Company CEO, will deliver a company presentation at 3:00PM ET on March 25, followed by one-on-one meetings with investors on March 26.

iAccess Alpha hosts virtual investor conferences featuring companies recommended by investors. These two-day events include webcast presentations on Day 1, followed by one-on-one meetings between company management teams and pre-qualified investors on Day 2.

For more information about the iAccess Alpha Virtual Best Ideas Spring Investment Conference 2025, please visit the conference website at: https://www.iaccessalpha.com/home.

The live webcast of Algorhythm’s presentation will be available at https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/3083/52210, and a replay will be accessible afterward. The presentation will also be available on the company’s website under the "Events and Presentations" tab.

About Algorhythm Holdings

Algorhythm Holdings, Inc. is a holding company with two primary investments. First, the company owns SemiCab Holdings, an emerging leader in the AI-enabled global logistics industry. Second, the company owns The Singing Machine Company, the worldwide leader in the consumer karaoke industry.

SemiCab is a cloud-based Collaborative Transportation Platform built to achieve the scalability required to predict and optimize millions of loads and hundreds of thousands of trucks. To orchestrate collaboration across manufacturers, retailers, distributors, and their carriers, SemiCab uses real-time data from API-based load tendering and pre-built integrations with TMS and ELD partners. To build fully loaded round trips, SemiCab uses AI/ML predictions and advanced predictive optimization models. On the SemiCab platform, shippers pay less and carriers make more while not having to change a thing.

Since 2020, SemiCab has enabled major retailers, brands and transportation providers to address these common supply-chain problems globally. SemiCab's Orchestrated Collaboration™ AI model has proven to increase transportation capacity, improve asset utilization, reduce empty miles, lower logistics costs, and provide visibility into the entire transportation network. Models show the technology has the capability of saving shippers tens of billions of dollars annually through optimization. Further, SemiCab’s technology also has the potential to play a key role in the improved sustainability model globally. Its proven ability to improve truck utilization rates from 65% to over 90% adds approximately 30% more trucking capacity without adding more trucks, drivers or driven miles which addresses common problems plaguing the industry like severe driver shortage and road congestion. Trucking optimization could also eliminate approximately 25% of carbon dioxide emissions attributable to road freight, resulting in a dramatic reduction in the carbon footprint of the industry.

For additional information regarding SemiCab: http://www.semicab.com

The Singing Machine Company is the worldwide leader in consumer karaoke products. Based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, and founded over forty years ago, the company designs and distributes the industry's widest assortment of at-home and in-car karaoke entertainment products. Its portfolio is marketed under both proprietary brands and popular licenses, including Carpool Karaoke and Sesame Street. Singing Machine products incorporate the latest technology and provide access to over 100,000 songs for streaming through its mobile app and select WiFi-capable products and is also developing the world’s first globally available, fully integrated in-car karaoke system. The company also has a new philanthropic initiative, CARE-eoke by Singing Machine, to focus on the social impact of karaoke for children and adults of all ages who would benefit from singing. Its products are sold in over 25,000 locations worldwide, including Amazon, Costco, Sam’s Club, Target, and Walmart. To learn more, go to www.singingmachine.com.

Investor Relations Contact:

investors@algoholdings.com

www.algoholdings.com

