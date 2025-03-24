Freebirds Unleashes New Taco Tuesday Deal and Crave Combos

New Year, New Tradition: Celebrate Every Tuesday with Bold Tacos and Delicious Daily Deals

DALLAS, March 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freebirds World Burrito, the ultimate burrito haven of Texas, is bringing even more bold flavors and unbeatable value to its fans with the launch of its all-new Taco Tuesday deal and crave-worthy in-store combos.

Every Tuesday, guests can indulge in a dynamic duo of tacos featuring any protein, paired with 8oz chips, choice of a 2oz queso or guacamole and a regular drink—all for just $9.99. Whether it's the fan-favorite Ranch Hand Steak, savory Carnitas, craveable Chicken, or savory Texas Ground Beef, Freebirds’ tacos are packed with big flavors and fresh ingredients, making Taco Tuesday the ultimate weekly ritual.

In addition to the new Taco Tuesday deal, Freebirds is rolling out other Crave Combos designed to satisfy any appetite:

Halfbird Combo: Enjoy a half-sized Freebirds burrito or bowl, packed with your selection of protein, paired with 8oz chips, choice of a 2oz queso or guacamole, and a regular drink—all for just $9.99. Perfect for those who want to satisfy their hunger without the full-sized commitment. Available online & In-store.

Amp It Up Combo: Take any entrée to the next level by adding a regular drink, plus regular chips & choice of queso or guacamole for just $4.49 or go big with a large drink and large chips & choice of queso or guacamole for $5.99—because sometimes, you just need to make a meal complete. Available in-store only.

“We know our guests crave bold, customizable flavors at an amazing value, and these new combos deliver just that,” said Scott Spence at Freebirds World Burrito. “From the unbeatable Taco Tuesday deal to the Halfbird Combo, we’re giving our fans more reasons to come back and satisfy those cravings every week whether it be online or in-store. These new offers are just the start of many exciting things to come this year.”

These new crave combos are available now at all participating Freebirds locations and be sure to join us every Tuesday and make Taco Tuesday your new favorite day of the week at Freebirds! For more information and to place an order, visit www.freebirds.com or follow us on social media at @freebirdsworldburrito Don’t miss out—sign up for Freebirds Rewards at www.freebirds.com/rewards to stay updated on new menu items and exclusive offers.

Freebirds is Texas’ No. 1 Burrito™ and the ultimate destination for those who dare to feed their bold side. With 64 locations and counting, this Texas-based brand—now powered by Sun Holdings—serves up crave-worthy, customizable burritos, bowls, and more that are as legendary as our Queso Blanco. At Freebirds, we don’t just make burritos; we make statements. Each location is home to a certified Master Griller who brings the heat, ensuring our marinated meats are grilled to perfection every time. Whether you’re a meat lover, vegan, vegetarian, or gluten-free, Freebirds lets you go all in on flavor, feeding your hunger and your individuality. So go ahead—get bold, get Freebirds, and don’t forget the queso. For more info or to place an order, visit www.freebirds.com. Follow the revolution on social at @freebirdsworldburrito.

