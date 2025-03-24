Global Cancer Anorexia Cachexia Syndrome Market Outlook 2025-2034: Growth Drivers, Share, And Trends

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 25, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The cancer anorexia cachexia syndrome cacs market has seen remarkable growth in recent years and is projected to further increase from $3.51 billion in 2024 to $3.89 billion in 2025, reflecting a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 11.0%. Additionally, the estimated increase to $5.84 billion by 2029, with a CAGR of 10.7% highlights a rapidly growing industry. A host of factors including rising incidence of cancer, increased healthcare awareness, collaborative pharmaceutical efforts, and ongoing clinical trials have significantly contributed to this growth.

Are Rising Cancer Rates Fueling the CACS Market Growth?

The rising global incidence of cancer is one of the key driving factors propelling the growth of the CACS market. Characterized by the uncontrollable proliferation and spread of abnormal cells in the body, cancer rates are escalating due to factors such as an aging population, environmental exposures, lifestyle changes, and improved detection methods, along with genetic predispositions and infections linked to certain cancers.

The role of the CACS is crucial in addressing this surge in cancer prevalence, as it focuses on managing severe weight loss and malnutrition commonly seen in cancer patients, thereby improving overall quality of life and treatment outcomes. For instance, Macmillan Cancer Support, a UK-based charitable organization, reported in August 2024 that over 3 million people in the UK are living with cancer, a figure projected to increase to 3.5 million by 2025, 4 million by 2030, and 5.3 million by 2040. Therefore, the escalating prevalence of cancer is a significant factor propelling the growth of the Cancer Anorexia Cachexia Syndrome CACS market.

How Does Increasing Healthcare Expenditure Impact Market Growth?

Additionally, increasing healthcare expenditure is anticipated to further propel the growth of the CACS market. Healthcare expenditure, comprising public and private sector spending, is on the rise due to factors such as an aging population, rising prevalence of chronic diseases, advancements in medical technology, and a higher demand for quality healthcare services.

Specifically, CACS increases healthcare expenditure by necessitating specialized treatments, nutritional support, and palliative care for patients, thereby contributing to higher costs for managing cancer-related complications. Markedly, the Office for National Statistics, a UK-based government department, reported in May 2024 that total healthcare expenditure experienced a 5.6% increase in nominal terms from 2022 to 2023, marking a substantial acceleration compared to the 0.9% growth observed in 2022. Thus, rising healthcare expenditure is another influential driver steering the growth of the CACS market.

Who Are the Key Players in the CACS Market?

The CACS market boasts several significant players, including Pfizer Inc., Merck & Co. Inc., Ono Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., Mundipharma International Limited, Yuhan Corporation, Helsinn Healthcare SA, AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc., NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc., Larix Bioscience LLC, and Artelo Biosciences Inc, to name a few.

What Emerging Trends Are Seen in This Market?

Major companies in the CACS market are focusing on innovative solutions such as monoclonal antibody therapies, designed to improve treatment efficacy, boost patient outcomes, and cater to unmet clinical needs. Monoclonal antibody therapies use antibodies synthesized in a lab that are designed to target specific antigens on cancer cells, augmenting the immune system's capability to detect and combat them more effectively.

For instance, in September 2024, Pfizer Inc., a US-based pharmaceutical and biotechnology corporation, announced encouraging results from a Phase II clinical trial of ponsegromab, a monoclonal antibody that targets Growth/Differentiation Factor 15 GDF-15. This potentially opens up a new treatment avenue for patients suffering from this debilitating condition, enhancing their quality of life and improving their physical function.

How is the CACS Market Segmented?

To examine the market dynamics in detail, the CACS market is segmented by:

1 Indication: Weight Loss Prevention, Appetite Loss, Muscle Wasting, Inflammation, Other Indications

2 Therapeutics: Progestogen, Corticosteroid, Combination Therapy, Other Therapeutics

3 Mechanism Of Action: Appetite Stimulants, Anti-inflammatory Agents, Hormone Therapies, Cannabinoids, Other Mechanism Of Actions

4 Route of Administration: Oral, Intravenous, Subcutaneous, Transdermal, Other Route of Administration

5 Application: Hospitals, Clinics, Home Care

Subsegments include:

1 By Weight Loss Prevention: Nutritional Supplements, Metabolic Modulators

2 By Appetite Loss: Appetite Stimulants, Ghrelin Receptor Agonists

3 By Muscle Wasting: Anabolic Agents, Selective Androgen Receptor Modulators SARMs

4 By Inflammation: Anti-Inflammatory Drugs, Cytokine Inhibitors

5 By Other Indications: Combination Therapies, Supportive Care Interventions

How Does CACS Market Vary Regionally?

North America held the largest share in the CACS market in 2024, while Asia-Pacific is projected to witness the fastest growth in the forecast period. Other regions prominently covered in this market analysis include Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

