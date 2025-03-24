In-Depth Analysis Of The Global Cannabis Use Disorder Market: Key Drivers, Trends, Growth Opportunities, And Forecast

The Business Research Company

Updated 2025 Market Reports Released: Trends, Forecasts to 2034 – Early Purchase Your Competitive Edge Today!

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 25, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Is The Cannabis Use Disorder Market Showing Any Signs Of Growth?

The cannabis use disorder market has experienced substantial growth. Its size has expanded strongly in recent years, increasing from $1.53 billion in 2024 to an expected $1.66 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 7.9%. This growth can be attributed to significant factors such as the increasing legalization and decriminalization of cannabis, a heightened focus on mental health and addiction awareness, progress in cannabis research and clinical studies, advances in behavioral therapy and addiction treatment, and improved access to treatment through digital health platforms.

Get Your Free Sample Market Report: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=21126&type=smp

What Will Drive the Cannabis Use Disorder Market in the Near Future?

The cannabis use disorder market is projected to witness strong growth in the forthcoming years, anticipated to reach $2.22 billion in 2029 at a CAGR of 7.5%. The expansion during this forecasted period can be largely attributed to the increased legalization and regulation of cannabis, a rise in mental health awareness and integrated care models, advancements in pharmacological treatments and FDA approvals, the emergence of digital therapeutics and telehealth services, and a significant boost in investment for research and evidence-based treatments. Major trends in the forecast period include digital and mobile health interventions, emerging studies suggesting psilocybin-assisted therapy, advancements in treatment options, the adaptation of personalized medicine, and advancements in biotechnology.

Order Your Report Now For A Swift Delivery: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/cannabis-use-disorder-global-market-report

What are the Key Factors Driving the Cannabis Use Disorder Market?

The market's growth is propelled by the rising awareness and diagnosis of cannabis addiction. This involves educating the public, healthcare professionals, and individuals about the signs, symptoms, and risks of cannabis use disorder CUD. Increasing awareness and diagnosis of cannabis addiction are due to several factors such as increased cannabis legalization & availability and growing scientific & medical recognition. Cannabis use disorder treatment, which offers a structured approach to managing withdrawal symptoms, reducing cravings, and addressing underlying psychological factors, directly supports the diagnosis of cannabis addiction by providing clinical evidence of dependency patterns, reinforcing the severity of the disorder, and guiding the appropriate level of intervention based on an individual's specific needs.

Which Companies Are Dominating the Cannabis Use Disorder Market?

The major companies operating in the cannabis use disorder market are Lyra Health Inc., Pyramid Healthcare Inc., Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation, Charlie Health, Caron Treatment Center, Promises Behavioral Health, Sierra Tucson, Samarpan, Affect Therapeutics Inc., Cadabam's Rehabilitation Center, Aelis Farma, Skywood Recovery, Pelago, PleoPharma Inc., Abhasa, Marijuana Anonymous, Northpoint Colorado, Sukoon Health, Granite Mountain Behavioral Healthcare, and GreeneStone.

What Are the Latest Trends in the Cannabis Use Disorder Market?

Companies in the cannabis use disorder market are increasingly focusing on developing advanced substance use management solutions to provide personalized care for individuals battling cannabis addiction. A good example is the substance use management solution launched in April 2024 by Pelago, a US-based virtual clinic specializing in substance use management. The program provides education about cannabis use and access to evidence-based care, such as cognitive behavioral therapy and motivational enhancement therapy, focusing on long-term recovery, relapse prevention, and enhancing overall well-being.

How is the Cannabis Use Disorder Market Segmented?

1 Treatment: Pharmacotherapy, Behavioral Therapies

2 Route of Administration: Oral, Transdermal, Inhalation, Sublingual

3 End-User: Hospitals, Specialty Clinics, Rehabilitation Centers, Homecare Settings

Subsegments include:

1 Pharmacotherapy: Cannabinoid-Based Medications, Antidepressants, Antipsychotics, Benzodiazepines

2 Behavioral Therapies: Cognitive Behavioral Therapy CBT, Contingency Management, Motivational Enhancement Therapy MET, 12-Step Facilitation Therapy

Which Regions are Contributing Significantly to the Cannabis Use Disorder Market?

North America was the largest region in the cannabis use disorder market as of 2024. Other key regions analyzed in the cannabis use disorder market report include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company.

Agricultural Implement Global Market Opportunities And Strategies To 2033

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/agricultural-implement-market

Cannabis Products Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/cannabis-products-global-market-report

Farm Machinery And Equipment Global Market Opportunities And Strategies To 2030: COVID-19 Impact And Recovery

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/farm-machinery-and-equipment-market



About The Business Research Company

Learn More About The Business Research Company. With over 15000+ reports from 27 industries, covering over 60 geographies, The Business Research Company has acclaimed a reputation for delivering extensive, data-rich research and insights. Equipped with 1,500,000 datasets, in-depth secondary research contributions, and unique insights from industry leaders, we provide the intelligence you need to stay ahead of the curve.

Reach out to us at:

The Business Research Company: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/

Americas: +1 3156230293

Asia: +44 2071930708

Europe: +44 2071930708

Email: info@tbrc.info

Stay tuned with us on:

LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Global Market Model: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-model



Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.