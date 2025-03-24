BridgeBio to Present Cardiovascular Outcomes Data in Patients with Variant and Wild-type Transthyretin Amyloid Cardiomyopathy (ATTR-CM) from the ATTRibute-CM Study at the ACC Annual Scientific Sessions

PALO ALTO, Calif., March 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: BBIO) (“BridgeBio” or the “Company”), a new type of biopharmaceutical company focused on genetic diseases, announced today that cardiovascular outcomes data in patients with variant and wild-type ATTR-CM from the ATTRibute-CM, its Phase 3 study of acoramidis in ATTR-CM, will be shared in a flatboard poster presentation at the American College of Cardiology (ACC) Annual Scientific Sessions & Expo, taking place in Chicago, Illinois on March 29-31, 2025. Additionally, BridgeBio was selected to share five poster presentations and two moderated posters on ATTR-CM.

Flatboard Poster Presentations:

Acoramidis Improves Serum TTR Levels in Patients with Wild-type or Variant Transthyretin Amyloid Cardiomyopathy

Presenter: Margot Davis, M.D. of Vancouver General Hospital, CA

Date: Monday, March 31 at 9:00 am CT/10:00 am ET

Acoramidis Improves NYHA Class at Month 30 Versus Placebo in Patients with ATTR-CM: Results from the ATTRibute-CM Study

Presenter: Kevin Alexander, M.D. of Stanford University School of Medicine, USA

Date: Sunday, March 30 at 1:30 pm CT/2:30 pm ET

In Participants Treated with Acoramidis, Addition of Concomitant Tafamidis Did Not Further Increase Serum TTR Levels

Presenter: Mathew Maurer, M.D. of Columbia University Irving Medical Center, USA

Date: Monday, March 31 at 9:00 am CT/10:00 am ET

Robustness of Primary Endpoint Efficacy Results with Acoramidis in ATTR-CM in the ATTRibute-CM Study: Pre-specified NT-proBNP Sensitivity Analyses

Presenter: Jan Griffin, M.D. of Medical University of South Carolina, USA

Date: Sunday, March 30 at 1:30 pm CT/2:30 pm ET

Acoramidis-mediated Early Increase in Serum Transthyretin Level Reduces Cardiovascular-related Hospitalizations and Mortality: Insights from the ATTRibute-CM Study

Presenter: Nitasha Sirwat, M.D. of UChicago Medicine, USA

Date: Monday, March 31 at 9:00 am CT/10:00 am ET

Moderated Posters:

Primary Endpoint Efficacy Results in the ATTRibute-CM Study: Pre-specified Sensitivity Analyses Addressed Tafamidis Use

Presenter: Daniel P. Judge, M.D. of Medical University of South Carolina, USA

Date: Saturday, March 29 at 10:06 am CT/11:06 am ET

Geographic Healthcare Disparities and Diagnostic Trends Among Patients with Transthyretin Amyloid Cardiomyopathy

Presenter: Joshua Mitchell, M.D., Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis, USA

Date: Saturday, March 29 at 10:54 am CT/11:54 am CT

About Attruby™ (acoramidis)

Attruby is the first near-complete (≥90%) stabilizer of Transthyretin (TTR) approved in the U.S. for the treatment of the cardiomyopathy of wild-type or variant transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis (ATTR-CM) in adults to reduce cardiovascular death and cardiovascular-related hospitalization. Attruby was generally well-tolerated. The most common side effects were mild and included diarrhea and abdominal pain that were resolved without drug discontinuation. BridgeBio offers an extensive suite of programs to help patients access our medicines.

About BridgeBio

BridgeBio Pharma (BridgeBio) is a new type of biopharmaceutical company founded to discover, create, test, and deliver transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from genetic diseases. BridgeBio’s pipeline of development programs ranges from early science to advanced clinical trials. BridgeBio was founded in 2015 and its team of experienced drug discoverers, developers and innovators are committed to applying advances in genetic medicine to help patients as quickly as possible. For more information visit bridgebio.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

BridgeBio Media Contact:

Bubba Murarka, EVP Communications

contact@bridgebio.com

(650)-789-8220

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.