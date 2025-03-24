Lentil Protein Market estimated to reach US$190.394 million by 2030 at a CAGR of 4.70%

The lentil protein market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 4.70% from US$151.363 million in 2025 to US$190.394 million by 2030.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the lentil protein market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.70% between 2025 and 2030 to reach US$190.394 million billion by 2030.The global market for lentil protein is experiencing significant growth as more consumers turn to plant-based proteins for their nutritional needs.The rise in demand for plant-based proteins is driven by various factors, including increasing health consciousness, concerns about animal welfare, and environmental sustainability. Lentil protein, in particular, is gaining popularity due to its high protein content, low allergenic potential, and sustainable production methods. It is also a good source of essential amino acids , making it a suitable alternative to animal-based proteins.The growing trend towards vegan and vegetarian diets is also contributing to the growth of the lentil protein market. As more people adopt these diets for health, ethical, or environmental reasons, the demand for plant-based proteins is expected to continue to rise. In addition, the rise of flexitarian diets, where individuals reduce their meat consumption but still include some animal products in their diet, is also driving the demand for plant-based proteins like lentil protein.The lentil protein market is also seeing significant growth in the food and beverage industry, with manufacturers incorporating it into a variety of products such as protein bars, shakes, and snacks. This trend is expected to continue as consumers seek out healthier and more sustainable food options. With the increasing availability of lentil protein in various forms, including powders, concentrates, and isolates, it is becoming easier for food and beverage companies to incorporate it into their products.As the demand for plant-based proteins continues to rise, the lentil protein market is poised for further growth. With its numerous health benefits, sustainable production methods, and versatility in food and beverage applications, lentil protein is expected to play a significant role in meeting the growing demand for plant-based proteins. As more consumers make the switch to plant-based diets, the lentil protein market is set to become a major player in the global protein market.Access sample report or view details: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/lentil-protein-market As a part of the report, the major players operating in the lentil protein market that have been covered are AGT Food and Ingredients, Batory Foods, Milhão Alimentos, Cargill, Inc., Parabel USA Inc., Henry Broch Foods., Ingredion Inc., among others.The market analytics report segments the lentil protein market as follows:• By Formo Concentrateso Hydrolysateso Isolates• By Typeo Organico Inorganic• By Applicationo Animal Feedo Food and Beverageso Pharmaceuticalso Nutraceutical• By Geography• North Americao USAo Canadao Mexico• South Americao Brazilo Argentinao Others• Europeo Germanyo Spaino United Kingdomo Franceo Italyo Others• Middle East and Africao Saudi Arabiao UAEo Isrealo Others• Asia Pacifico Chinao Japano Indiao South Koreao Thailando Taiwano OthersCompanies Profiled:• AGT Food and Ingredients• Batory Foods• Milhão Alimentos• Cargill, Inc.• Parabel USA Inc.• Henry Broch Foods.• Ingredion Inc.• BI Nutraceuticals: Inc• Biorefinery SolutionsReasons for Buying this Report:-• Insightful Analysis: Gain detailed market insights covering major as well as emerging geographical regions, focusing on customer segments, government policies and socio-economic factors, consumer preferences, industry verticals, other sub-segments.• Competitive Landscape: Understand the strategic maneuvers employed by key players globally to understand possible market penetration with the correct strategy.• Market Drivers & Future Trends: Explore the dynamic factors and pivotal market trends and how they will shape future market developments.• Actionable Recommendations: Utilize the insights to exercise strategic decision to uncover new business streams and revenues in a dynamic environment.• Caters to a Wide Audience: Beneficial and cost-effective for startups, research institutions, consultants, SMEs, and large enterprises.What do Businesses use our Reports for?Industry and Market Insights, Opportunity Assessment, Product Demand Forecasting, Market Entry Strategy, Geographical Expansion, Capital Investment Decisions, Regulatory Framework & Implications, New Product Development, Competitive IntelligenceReport Coverage:• Historical data from 2022 to 2024 & forecast data from 2025 to 2030• Growth Opportunities, Challenges, Supply Chain Outlook, Regulatory Framework, Customer Behaviour, and Trend Analysis• Competitive Positioning, Strategies, and Market Share Analysis• Revenue Growth and Forecast Assessment of segments and regions including countries• Company Profiling (Strategies, Products, Financial Information, and Key Developments among others)Explore More Reports:• Animal Protein Ingredients Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/animal-protein-ingredients-market • Soy Protein Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/soy-protein-market • Potato Protein Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/potato-protein-market • Whey Protein Ingredients Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/whey-protein-ingredients-market • Wheat Protein Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/wheat-protein-market About UsKnowledge Sourcing Intelligence (KSI) is a market research and intelligence provider that uses a combination of quantitative and qualitative research techniques to deliver comprehensive, in-depth insights to clients. Our approach to market research is centered around the concept of 'Knowledge Sourcing' - the process of gathering data and insights from multiple sources to create a comprehensive and well-rounded picture of the market. KSI's core services include market intelligence, competitive intelligence, customer intelligence, and product intelligence. KSI's approach to market research is designed to help clients make informed decisions, identify opportunities, and gain a better understanding of their target markets. By using a combination of primary and secondary research techniques, we provide clients with detailed insights into current market trends, customer profiles, competitor analysis, and product performance. KSI's market research and intelligence services enable clients to make informed decisions, develop strategic plans, and identify areas of opportunity.

