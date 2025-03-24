Top Growth Driver In The Budesonide Market 2025: Increase In The Prevalence Of Respiratory Diseases

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 24, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Respiratory Diseases Rising - What Does This Mean For The Budesonide Market?

From a modest $9.72 billion in 2024, the budesonide market size is expected to grow strongly in the next few years, anticipated to reach $10.36 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 6.6%. This unprecedented growth can be attributed to the rising prevalence of respiratory diseases, increased awareness about inhaled corticosteroids, the introduction of budesonide-based combination therapies, the expansion of healthcare access and infrastructures, and the adoption of budesonide for off-label use in inflammatory bowel diseases.

The budesonide market size is expected to continue its strong growth path, anticipated to reach $13.25 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 6.3%. The growth drivers for this period include the growing demand for effective treatments, development of novel drug delivery systems, increasing use of budesonide, rising geriatric population prone to asthma, and expansion of generic budesonide products. Additionally, major trends in the forecast period include the adoption of biologics and biosimilars, advancements in drug delivery systems, regulatory approvals for new formulations, and ongoing technological development.

What Drives The Budesonide Market Growth?

The increase in the prevalence of respiratory diseases is a key driver propelling the growth of the budesonide market going forward. This increasing prevalence is due to rising air pollution, particularly exposure to particulate matter and allergens, which has a major impact on the prevalence of asthma and chronic obstructive lung disease. Budesonide is used in respiratory diseases to reduce inflammation, improve airflow, and prevent symptoms such as wheezing and shortness of breath.

Who Are The Key Players In The Budesonide Market?

Major companies operating in the budesonide market include AstraZeneca AB, Novartis AG, Takeda Pharmaceuticals Company Limited, Viatris Inc., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Sandoz AG, Aurobindo Pharma Limited, Chiesi Farmaceutici S.p.A., Cipla Limited, Lupin Limited, Orion Corporation, Salix Pharmaceuticals Inc., Synmosa Biopharma Corporation, Cosmo Pharmaceuticals N.V., and more.

What Are The Emerging Trends In The Budesonide Market?

Major companies in the budesonide market are focusing on advancements such as oral therapy, enhancing patient convenience, improving treatment adherence, and expanding therapeutic options for managing asthma and other respiratory conditions. For instance, in February 2024, Takeda Pharmaceuticals announced the FDA's authorization on EOHILIA, a budesonide oral suspension, as the only FDA-approved oral medication for patients aged 11 and above with eosinophilic esophagitis EoE.

How Is The Budesonide Market Segmented?

The budesonide market can be segmented by type into Inhalation Powder, Aerosols, Injectable Suspension, Tablets And Capsules; by distribution channel into Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies; and by application into Nose Disease Treatment, Inflammatory Bowel Disease Treatment, Respiratory Disease Treatment, and other Applications. Furthermore, these segments can be sub-segmented further.

What Is The Regional Analysis Of Budesonide Market?

North America was the largest region in the budesonide market in 2024. The regions covered in this market report encompass Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

