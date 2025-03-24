Abcourt Announces a Non-Brokered Private Placement for Up to $3.0 Million

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

ROUYN-NORANDA, Quebec, March 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Abcourt Mines Inc. (“Abcourt” or the “Corporation”) (TSX Venture: ABI) is pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement of a combination of a maximum of 60,000,000 units of the Corporation (each, a “Unit”) at a price of $0.05 per Unit and a maximum of 50,000,000 common shares of the Corporation that qualify as “flow-through shares” within the meaning of subsection 66(15) of the Income Tax Act (Canada) and section 359.1 of the Taxation Act (Québec) (each, a “FT Share”) at a price of $0.06 per FT Share, for aggregate gross proceeds of up to $3,000,000 (the “Private Placement”).

It is expected that the proceeds from the Private Placement will be used to advance activities for development and exploration at the Sleeping Giant and Flordin gold projects in the Abitibi Greenstone belt of Quebec.

Each Unit will consist of one common share of the Corporation (a “Common Share”) and one common share purchase warrant (a “Warrant”). Each Warrant will entitle its holder to purchase one Common Share at a price of $0.08 for a period of 36 months following the closing date of the Private Placement (the “Closing Date”).

In the event that, during the period ranging between 12 months and 36 months following the Closing Date, the volume-weighted average trading price of the Common Shares exceeds $0.12 per Common Share for any period of 20 consecutive trading days, the Corporation may, at its option, following such 20-day period, accelerate the expiry date of the Warrants by delivery of notice to the registered holders (an "Acceleration Notice") thereof and issuing a press release (a "Warrant Acceleration Press Release"), and, in such case, the expiry date of the Warrants shall be deemed to be 5:00 p.m. (Montreal time) on the 30th day following the later of (i) the date on which the Acceleration Notice is sent to Warrant holders, and (ii) the date of issuance of the Warrant Acceleration Press Release.

The Private Placement is expected to close on or about April 3, 2025 and remains subject to final approval of the TSX Venture Exchange (the “TSXV”).

All securities issued in connection with the Private Placement will be subject to a restricted period ending on the date that is four months plus one day following the date of their issuance.

ABOUT ABCOURT MINES INC.

Abcourt Mines Inc. is a Canadian exploration corporation with strategically located properties in northwestern Québec, Canada. Abcourt owns the Sleeping Giant mill and mine where it concentrates its activities.

For further information, please visit our website at www.abcourt.ca and consult our filings under Abcourt's profile on www.sedarplus.com, or contact:

Pascal Hamelin

President and CEO

T: (819) 768-2857

E: phamelin@abcourt.com Dany Cenac Robert, Investor Relations

Reseau ProMarket Inc.,

T: (514) 722-2276, post 456

E: dany.cenac-robert@reseaupromarket.com

