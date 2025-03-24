Silicone Adhesives Market to Reach USD 2,647.1 Million by 2035, Growing at 6.2% CAGR | Fact.MR Report

Global Silicone Adhesives Market Surges as Electric Vehicle Manufacturing Drives Innovation in Bonding Solutions

Rockville, MD, March 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the silicone adhesives market was valued at USD 1,365 million in 2024 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period of 2025 to 2035.

The silicone adhesives industry is undergoing revolutionary growth based on cutting-edge applications in electric vehicles and high-end electronics assembly. Innovative automotive players are increasingly using advanced silicones in critical applications on their battery assemblies, thermal management systems, and structural bonding of lightweight structures. The medical device market is another important segment that drives market. The use of silicone adhesives' biocompatibility by the manufacturers in wearable devices and implantable technologies is driving growth in this market.

They are becoming very important for applications as high-end wound care to continuous glucose monitoring systems. On the other hand, miniaturization by the electronics industry has brought a level of unprecedented demand for high-performance adhesives that are stable under extreme conditions, particularly in 5G infrastructure deployment and consumer electronics manufacturing.

In March 2023, Dow is growing its silicone sealant portfolio into materials for assembly of photovoltaic modules and supporting the growth of renewable energy. The DOWSIL PV Product Line is comprised of six silicone-based sealants and adhesives that provide superior durability and performance in frame sealing, rail bonding, junction box bonding, and BIPV installations.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The silicone adhesives market is projected to grow at 2% CAGR and reach USD 2,647 million by 2035

CAGR and reach by 2035 The market created an absolute $ opportunity of USD 1,197 million between 2025 to 2035

between 2025 to 2035 North America is a prominent region that is estimated to hold a market share of 4% in 2035

in 2035 North America is expected to create an absolute $ opportunity of USD 441.3 million

“Growing demand in construction and automotive industries,rising adoption in electronics and renewable energy sectors, increasing need for high-performance and durable adhesives will drive the market” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Silicone Adhesives Industry News:

Companies allocate a significant portion of their revenue to research and development (R&D) to address challenges, create innovative solutions, attract new customers, and maintain a competitive edge. To stay ahead in the market, businesses are increasingly developing customized solutions tailored to industry-specific needs.

In May 2024, WACKER acquired the manufacturing assets and expertise of Bio Med Sciences Inc., a U.S.-based leader in silicone-coated healthcare products. This acquisition enhances WACKER’s capabilities in the healthcare sector. Following the purchase agreement, most of Bio Med Sciences’ employees will transition directly to WACKER.

Leading Players Driving Innovation in the Silicone Adhesives Market:

Key industry participants like 3M Company; Arkema Group; Dow Inc.; Dymax Corporation; Elkem ASA; Evonik Industries AG; H.B. Fuller Company; Henkel AG & Co. KGaA; KCC Silicone Corporation; Sika AG; Wacker Chemie AG; etc. are driving the silicone adhesives industry.

Market Development

Recent innovations have provided substantial progress in UV-curable silicone adhesive technology, which reduces production cycles of electronics manufacturing significantly. Industry manufacturers have developed novel formulations for the assembly of electric vehicle batteries and enhanced thermal management capabilities. For the medical device industry, manufacturers have introduced novel skin-friendly adhesive solutions for wearable healthcare devices. Also, with respect to green chemistry, formulations have been produced that have minimal volatile organic compounds, meeting regulatory requirements on a performance level while ensuring environmental concerns.

For example, In July 2024, Henkel Adhesives Technologies India has commissioned Phase III of its manufacturing facility in Kurkumbh, Maharashtra. This will help increase the company's capacity to cater to the ever-growing demand for high-performance adhesives, sealants, and surface treatment products.

More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the the Silicone adhesives market, presenting historical data for 2020 to 2024 and forecast statistics for 2025 to 2035.

The study reveals essential insights on the basis of the Type (One-Component, Two-Component, UV-Cured), Technology (Pressure Sensitive Adhesives (PSA), Non-Pressure Sensitive Adhesives), End-Use Industry (Building and Construction, Transportation, Electrical and Electronics, Healthcare, Packaging), Across Major Regions of the World (North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Pacific, and Middle East & Africa).

