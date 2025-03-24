Cardiac Amyloidosis Global Market Report 2025 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

The Business Research Company's Global Cardiac Amyloidosis Market Forecast 2025-2034: Analyzing Growth Drivers, Market Share, Segments Emerging Trends

It will grow to $8.10 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.0%. ” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 24, 2025

In the recent years, the cardiac amyloidosis market size has seen strong growth and continues to show promise. Set to grow from $5.26 billion in 2024 to $5.75 billion in 2025, the market is showing a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 9.2%. This growth during the historic period has been spurred by a rising prevalence of amyloidosis-related conditions, increased awareness and higher incidences of genetic mutations. Additionally, the growing number of transthyretin amyloidosis cases and a rising geriatric population have all contributed significantly to the market development.

Is the Cardiac Amyloidosis Market Set to Witness Substantial Growth?

This upward trend is anticipated to carry forward in the foreseeable future, as the cardiac amyloidosis market is forecasted to reach $8.10 billion by 2029, growing at a CAGR of 9.0%. The factors propelling such firm growth are the increasing diagnosis rates, various government support and initiatives, along with a rising prevalence of genetic mutations and patient assistance programs. The forecast period is also expected to see some discernible trends such as innovation in new therapies like vulrisiran, increased research in gene therapy, advancements in diagnostic technologies, and development of novel therapies.

What Drives The Market Growth?

A remarkable force driving this growth is the increase in the geriatric population who often require specialized healthcare and support due to aging-related changes. Aging presents a major risk factor for amyloid protein accumulation in the heart, hence resulting in more cases of cardiac amyloidosis. In the US alone, the population aged 65 and above is expected to grow from 58 million in 2022 up to 82 million by 2050, marking a 47% increase. This indicates a surge in demand, providing a fertile environment for the cardiac amyloidosis market to flourish.

Who Are The Key Players In The Cardiac Amyloidosis Market?

The report also highlights the contributions of key players in shaping the market. Companies include Pfizer Inc., Sanofi S.A., AstraZeneca plc, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Novo Nordisk A/S, Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc., Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc., Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc., Akcea Therapeutics Inc., BridgeBio Pharma Inc., Prothena Corp, Intellia Therapeutics Inc., Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Neurimmune AG, SOM Biotech, Oncopeptides, Attralus Inc., Eidos Therapeutics.

What Are The Emerging Trends In The Cardiac Amyloidosis Market?

Artificial intelligence AI-based software-only diagnostic tools are one of the major innovations companies are focusing on in order to improve early detection and clinical outcomes for patients with this underdiagnosed disease. One such exceptional example is EchoGo Amyloidosis by Ultromics Ltd., which was the first device to receive FDA's marketing authorization under its Total Product Lifecycle Advisory Program TAP in November 2024.

How Is The Cardiac Amyloidosis Market Segmented?

The cardiac amyloidosis market report also provides an in-depth market segmentation study, distinguishing the market based on product type, treatment and end-user, further illustrating subsegments for better understanding:

1 By Product Type: Light Chain Amyloidosis, Transthyretin Amyloidosis

2 By Treatment: Chemotherapy, Surgery, Supportive Care, Stem Cell Transplant, Targeted Therapy

3 By End-User: Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Clinics

With Subsegments including:

1 By Light Chain Amyloidosis: Immunoglobulin Light Chain AL Amyloidosis, Primary Light Chain Amyloidosis, Secondary Light Chain Amyloidosis

2 By Transthyretin Amyloidosis: Hereditary Transthyretin Amyloidosis ATTRm, Wild-type Transthyretin Amyloidosis ATTRwt

What Is The Regional Analysis Of Cardiac Amyloidosis Market?

In the regional landscape, the report identifies North America as the largest contributor to the cardiac amyloidosis market in 2024, with Asia-Pacific expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.

