Anakinra Market Analysis: Key Trends, Share, Growth Drivers, And Forecast 2025-2034

Anakinra Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

The anakinra market size is expected to see rapid growth in the next few years. It will grow to $8.81 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.4%.” — The Business Research Company

Is the Anakinra Market Set to Witness Substantial Growth?

The anakinra market size has seen a monumental acceleration in growth recently and continues to climb steadily. In 2024, the market stood at $4.89 billion and is projected to hit $5.51 billion by 2025, reflecting a compound annual growth rate CAGR of a significant 12.8%. This historical growth largely stems from the growing prevalence of rheumatoid arthritis, the increased approval of anakinra for treating rare autoinflammatory conditions like NOMID, a heightened awareness for the use of biologics in managing chronic inflammatory conditions and the flourishing adoption of targeted therapies.

Looking ahead, the anakinra market shows no signs of slowing down. Industry experts anticipate that by 2029, the market will soar to an impressive $8.81 billion, at an estimated compound annual growth rate CAGR of 12.4%. Factors such as an increased focus on personalized medicine, the growing prevalence of rare autoinflammatory disorders, advances in drug delivery systems and increased healthcare accessibility in emerging markets are expected to steer this growth. Additionally, promising trends forecasted for the period include the development of biosimilars and next-generation IL-1 inhibitors, the adoption of home-based and self-administered treatment options, collaborations between biotech companies and academic institutions, and the integration of digital health solutions to support patient adherence.

What Drives The Anakinra Market Growth?

The prevalence of autoimmune disorders continues to rise and is expected to provide a massive push to the growth of the anakinra market. Autoimmune disorders occur when the body's immune system erroneously attacks its own healthy tissues and organs, treating them as foreign invaders. This increasing prevalence is caused by factors such as genetic predisposition together with environmental influences such as infections, pollution, and dietary changes. Anakinra offers a solution to these disorders by blocking interleukin-1 IL-1 activity, reducing inflammation in conditions like rheumatoid arthritis, Still’s disease, and periodic fever syndromes. A prime example of this trend comes from a report published in June 2024 by the Australian Institute of Health and Welfare. According to the governmental body, there were 10,000 hospitalizations for rheumatoid arthritis in 2021–22, marking a 25% increase from the previous year's 8,000, and equating to a rate of 39 hospitalizations per 100,000 population. The report confirms that the rising incidence of autoimmune disorders is a powerful driver for the anakinra market's growth.

Healthcare expenditure is another major driver propelling the anakinra market's growth. The total spend on healthcare services and products, including hospital care, physician services, medications, medical devices, and public health initiatives, is on the rise. Several factors contribute to this including an aging population, medical advancements, chronic disease prevalence, higher drug prices, increased healthcare utilization, administrative costs, and inflation. This expenditure supports anakinra by funding the development, accessibility, and ongoing administration of this targeted biologic therapy. This ensures anakinra remains an effective treatment for inflammatory conditions like rheumatoid arthritis while facilitating its seamless integration into healthcare systems through insurance coverage and patient access programs. One example of this comes from a report by the UK’s Office for National Statistics. In May 2023, it cited that UK healthcare expenditure had reached approximately $352 billion £283 billion in 2022, marking a 0.7% increase in nominal terms compared to 2021.

With a comprehensive view of the market, one observes key industry leaders that have carved out the landscape. Notably, major companies operating in the anakinra market include Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB, Boehringer Ingelheim, and Amgen Inc. These entities have played a significant role in shaping the market trends and dynamics.

What Are The Emerging Trends In The Anakinra Market?

Amid these industry frontrunners, significant trends such as gaining regulatory approvals to expand indications for new therapeutic applications have been growing. Regulatory approvals, the official nod from government agencies that permit a drug to be marketed and prescribed for specific medical conditions, come after evaluating the drug's safety, efficacy, and quality. In November 2022, for instance, the US-based Food and Drug Administration granted Emergency Use Authorization EUA for Kineret anakinra to treat hospitalized adults with COVID-19-related pneumonia requiring supplemental oxygen, aimed at reducing the risk of severe respiratory failure. The authorization was hinged on the results of the SAVE-MORE phase 3 study, which showed that early treatment with Kineret significantly improved patient outcomes. While not fully FDA-approved for COVID-19 treatment, it is authorized for temporary use during the public health emergency.

How Is The Anakinra Market Segmented?

A closer look at the market's segmentation reveals several categories:

1 By Indication: Rheumatoid Arthritis, Cryopyrin-Associated Periodic Syndromes, Familial Cold Autoinflammatory Syndrome, Systemic Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis, Adult-Onset Still's Disease, Neonatal-Onset Multisystem Inflammatory Disease, Other Indications

2 By Distribution Channel: Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies, Wholesale Pharmacies

3 By End-User: Hospitals, Clinics, Homecare Settings

Also within these primary segments, subsegments include:

1 By Rheumatoid Arthritis: Moderate-to-Severe Disease, Early-stage Disease

2 By Cryopyrin-Associated Periodic Syndromes: Muckle-Wells Syndrome, Neonatal-Onset Multisystem Inflammatory Disease

3 By Familial Cold Autoinflammatory Syndrome: Acute Episodes, Chronic Symptoms

4 By Systemic Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis: Active Systemic Disease, Inactive Disease With Flares

5 By Adult-Onset Still's Disease: Active Disease, Remission Induction

6 By Neonatal-Onset Multisystem Inflammatory Disease: Acute Disease Episodes, Long-term Disease Management

7 By Other Indications: Gouty Arthritis, Osteoarthritis, Spondyloarthritis

In 2024, North America took the lead as the largest region in the anakinra market. However, with its immense potential and burgeoning healthcare facilities, Asia-Pacific is set to steal the limelight as the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The report spans regions across Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

