Global Alzheimer’s Disease Diagnostic Market Forecast 2025-2034: Analyzing Growth Drivers, Share, Segments, And Trends

The Business Research Company

Alzheimer’s Disease Diagnostic Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

The alzheimer's disease diagnostic market size is expected to see rapid growth in the next few years. It will grow to $10.91 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.7%.” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 24, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Updated 2025 Market Reports Released: Trends, Forecasts to 2034 – Early Purchase Your Competitive Edge Today!

The Alzheimer's disease diagnostic market size has grown rapidly in recent years, showing a steady increase from $6.56 billion in 2024 to an estimated $7.28 billion in 2025. The robust compound annual growth rate CAGR of 11% can be attributed to factors such as the rising prevalence of Alzheimer’s disease and dementia, growing awareness of early diagnosis, advancements in imaging technologies such as MRI and PET scans, increasing investments in R&D for neurodegenerative diseases, and significant government initiatives and funding for Alzheimer’s research and diagnostics. Early Purchase Your Competitive Edge Today!

What Is The Projected Market Size For Alzheimer’s Disease Diagnostic Field?

The Alzheimer's disease diagnostic market is expected to maintain a rapid growth trajectory, projected to hit $10.91 billion in 2029 at a similar CAGR of 10.7%. This significant growth can be attributed to advancements such as the development of blood-based biomarkers for non-invasive diagnosis, rising demand for personalized medicine and precision diagnostics, growing adoption of digital health technologies for remote monitoring and diagnosis, and expanding healthcare infrastructure in emerging markets. Notably, factors such as integration of AI and machine learning in diagnostic tools for early Alzheimer’s detection are also catalyzing growth in the market. Report Sample Link: Dummy

Get Your Free Sample Market Report: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=21093&type=smp

What Factors Are Driving The Alzheimer’s Disease Diagnostic Market?

The increase in global chronic diseases is expected to fuel the growth of the Alzheimer’s disease diagnostic market. Chronic conditions, persisting for over three months, increase the chances of acquiring Alzheimer's disease AD and other kinds of dementia. Prime chronic conditions driving Alzheimer's disease include cardiovascular difficulties, diabetes, and hypertension. These are often attributed to lifestyle choices, environmental influences, genetic predisposition, and socioeconomic conditions. For instance, a report shared by the American Heart Association Inc. in January 2022 estimated that brain disorders are set to increase to 9.3 million in the US by 2060, contributing to the growth of the Alzheimer’s disease diagnostic market. Full Report Link: Dummy

Who Are The Major Players In The Alzheimer’s Disease Diagnostic Market?

Prominent companies operating in Alzheimer’s disease diagnostics include Pfizer Inc., AbbVie, Bristol Myers Squibb Company, Hoffmann-La Roche, Eli Lilly and Company, Siemens Healthineers AG, Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings, Quest Diagnostics Incorporated, Daiichi Sankyo Co., Sysmex, Lantheus, Quanterix, FujireBio, TauRx Pharmaceuticals Ltd, AC Immune, C2N diagnostics, AXON Neuroscience, Neuro-Bio Ltd, Anavex Life Sciences Corp., and Treventis Corporation.

Order Your Report Now For A Swift Delivery: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/alzheimers-disease-diagnostic-global-market-report

Are There Any Noteworthy Developments In The Alzheimer’s Disease Diagnostic Market?

Major companies in this field are particularly focusing on advancements in blood-based biomarker tests to simplify the diagnostic process for Alzheimer's disease. Cutting-edge technology in this area, such as Quanterix's new LucentAD p-Tau 217 test launched in October 2023, promises to reduce reliance on more invasive procedures and improve access to timely treatment for Alzheimer's patients.

How Is The Alzheimer’s Disease Diagnostic Market Segmented?

1 By Type: Triage, Diagnosis, and Screening.

2 By Diagnostic Technique: Biomarkers, Imaging Techniques, Genetic Testing, and Cognitive Assessment Tests.

3 By End-User: Clinics, Hospitals, Diagnostic Centers, Pharmaceutical Companies, and Academic Research Center.

Furthermore, the subsegments include Cognitive Testing, Imaging Techniques Triage, Biomarker Testing, Neuroimaging Diagnosis, and Neuropsychological Testing, Genetic Testing Screening.

What Does The Regional Analysis Indicate?

North America was the largest region in the Alzheimer's disease diagnostic market in 2024. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. Along with these, the report covers other regions such as Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Browse For More Similar Reports-

Cardiovascular Drugs Global Market Report 2022

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/cardiovascular-drugs-global-market-report

Alzheimer’s Disease Treatment Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/alzheimer-disease-treatment-global-market-report

Neurodegenerative Disorder Therapeutics Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/neurodegenerative-disorder-therapeutic-global-market-report



The Business Research Company, with over 15000 reports from 27 industries covering 60+ geographies, provides comprehensive, data-rich research and insights. Our 1,500,000 datasets, in-depth secondary research, and unique industry leader insights help you stay ahead in your industry.

Get in touch:

The Business Research Company: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/

Americas +1 3156230293

Asia +44 2071930708

Europe +44 2071930708

Email us: info@tbrc.info

Stay connected:

LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Global Market Model: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-model

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.